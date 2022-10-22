FORT GIBSON — The Ada offense took advantage of golden opportunities, the Ada defense nearly pitched another shutout and the Cougars cruised past Fort Gibson 47-7 Thursday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
Coach Brad O’Steen’s club improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in District 4A-4 play, while Fort Gibson remained winless at 0-8 and 0-5.
The Cougars will end the regular season with a pair of huge 4A-4 showdowns. Ada hosts No. 5 Poteau next Friday on Senior Night at Norris Field and then makes the 135-mile trip to No. 3 Broken Bow in Week 10.
Senior quarterback Carter Freeland had a field day against the host Tigers, completing 14-of-27 passes for 203 yards and six touchdowns. Morris led the AHS receiving corps with six grabs for 130 yards and two scores. Andrew Hughes followed with four catches for 57 yards and added three more TDs to push his season total to 14.
Ada tailback Darias Gilmore eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground, rushing for 102 yards on just 11 caries.
Hughes probably should have had one more touchdown against Fort Gibson. He hauled in a pass from Freeland early in the fourth quarter and a video replay shows he got one foot inbounds in the back of the end zone but the catch was ruled incomplete.
Ada junior kicker Caden Mitchell just missed a 31-yard field goal attempt at the 7:53 mark on that same drive — the ball had plenty of distance but sailed just left of the upright. It was the first field goal try of the season for the Cougars.
A Kolten Carlock interception on a 3rd-and-24 play set up Ada’s first score — a 13-yard slant pass from Freeland to Morris. That play and a PAT kick by Mitchell put Ada on top 6-0 at the 4:29 mark of the first quarter.
A high snap over Fort Gibson punter Jaiden Johnson’s head — he nearly ran for the first down but Ada playmaker Fisher Marr forced him out of bounds a yard short — set up a 5-yard connection from Freeland to Hughes, who caught the ball heading into the end zone and absorbed a big collision as he crossed the goal line. The PAT was no good and Ada led 13-0 with 25 seconds left in the first period.
Hughes leaped over Fort Gibson defender Jaiden Johnson to haul in a 9-yard TD and the Cougars had boosted their lead to 20-0 at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter.
The Tigers drove deep into Ada territory on their next drive, but Jagger Caldwell forced a fumble by Fort Gibson tailback Landon Nail and Isaiah Hayden pounced on the loose ball for the recovery at the 6:48 mark of the second stanza.
From there, Ada marched 82 yards in 10 plays and piled up five first downs on the drive. Freeland found a wide-open Morris for a 26-yard touchdown and the Cougar lead grew to 26-0 heading into the locker room at halftime.
The Cougars had outgained the Tigers 226-55 through the first two quarters.
Ada got a big special teams play to get the third quarter started.
Tall, lanky freshman Owen Wofford blocked a Fort Gibson punt at the 8:41 mark that set up Ada at the Fort Gibson 8. Gilmore walked into the end zone from the 1 and Ada pushed its lead to 33-0 with 8:03 left in the third period.
Fort Gibson got a nice 41-yard kickoff return by Braxton Miller and kicker Mitchell made a TD-saving tackle.
The Tigers drove to the Ada 17 before the Cougar defense forced a turnover on downs.
Ada then marched down the field and Freeland lofted a ball to Hughes who got behind the Fort Gibson defense and made the grab in the end zone for a 32-yard TD reception. Ada led 40-0 with 3:14 left in the third quarter.
Freshman Jake Bohannon recovered a deep onside kick for Ada on the ensuing kickoff and gave the Cougars great field position at the 28-yard line. A 4-yard touchdown pass from Freeland to Cooper Patterson gave Ada a 47-0 early in the fourth quarter.
Fort Gibson avoided a shutout when quarterback Parker Lockhard found Johnson behind the AHS defense for a 59-yard scoring strike with just 2:39 to play in the game.
Ada’s defensive charge was led by Marr, who registered five tackles. George Maddox followed with 4.5 stops and Will Johnson added four tackles. Kaden Gallagher and Wyatt Kilgore each had a quarterback sack in the contest.
Offensive leaders for the Tigers included Nail, who rushed for 66 yards on 23 carries and Lockhart, who completed 8-of-11 passes for 79 yards.
Fort Gibson came into the game ravaged by injuries. The Tigers were missing starting quarterback Cole Mahaney and wide receivers Cade Waggle (broken collarbone) and Hunter Branch (broken ankle).
Fort Gibson suffered yet another injury loss when safety Donnie Cox left the game on a stretcher with 2:44 to go in the second quarter. He was transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures.
Fort Gibson head coach Ryan Nolan gave praise to the Cougars following the game.
“They are a great team and have some really good athletes over there,” he told The Muskogee Phoenix.
