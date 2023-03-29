TUPELO — The Ada High School baseball team provided pretty much the exact opposite of a recipe for success against local small-school power Tupelo in a Monday night road game.
The Cougars issued eight walks, hit five batters, committed four errors and managed just three total hits in a 15-0 loss to the red-hot Tigers.
Ada saw its season-opening 10-game winning streak come to a halt, falling to 10-1 on the year, while Class B No. 3 Tupelo stayed unbeaten at 6-0.
The Cougars looked to bounce back Tuesday, hosting Douglass in a District 4A-2 doubleheader before heading to the Kingston Tournament where they’re set to battle Davis at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. Tupelo is scheduled to face Hugo at noon on Thursday in the first round of the Atoka Tournament.
Ada head coach Shane Coker said he hopes the lopsided loss to Tupelo will be a wake-up call for his bunch.
“That’s the part of growing pains these guys need to learn. Whenever you start thinking you might have an idea how to succeed in this sport, it will find a way to completely humble you,” he said. “We weren’t ready yesterday, part of that was we thought we were pretty good. It was definitely a learning experience for everyone.”
Tupelo performed well in the five-inning, run-rule victory. The Tigers collected 10 hits in the contest — including a home run by Davin Weller — and got a solid effort on the mound from junior Colton Bourland, who was making his first start of the spring.
“I thought we played really well overall. Bourland made his first start on the mound this year and I thought he was really good. He threw strikes and worked fast, just what we needed,” said Tupelo head coach Clay Weller. “Offensively we had really good at-bats. As a team, we were really good with our two-strike approaches.”
Bourland struck out one batter, didn’t walk any and allowed just three hits in three innings of work. Cody Airington tossed the final two frames for the Tigers and struck out five of the seven batters he faced.
Tupelo scored 10 times in the bottom of the first inning. That big start included a two-run homer by Weller, six walks, two hit batters and two Ada errors. Peyton Bills had an RBI single during the THS volley and Airington cracked a two-RBI double.
Airington was one of four Tupelo players to finish with two hits. He went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and four runs scored. Brody McCollum finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored as the THS leadoff hitter, while Bourland helped his own cause by going 2-for-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Bills went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the home team.
Ada’s base hits came from JD Dugan, Hunter McDonald and Elvis Edwards.
