The Ada High baseball team got good pitching, plenty of hitting and made just one error on the day in a District 4A-2 sweep of Seminole to open the home portion of their spring season Monday at Cougar Field.
Ada won the opener 10-2 in five innings before easing past the Chieftains 6-2 in Game 2.
The Cougars improved to 3-0 on the young season, while Seminole left town at 2-4. Ada is now off to the 2023 Mark Howard Memorial Tournament in Chandler that begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. The Cougars meet the OKC Knights at noon on Thursday in a first-round matchup. Other teams in the field include NOAH (a home school squad), Skiatook, Caney Valley, McLoud, Wellston and host Chandler.
With a first-round victory, Ada would meet the Skiatook-Noah winner at 5 p.m. Friday.
Veteran Ada head coach Shane Coker said he was pleasantly surprised by his team’s early-season performance.
“I thought we would struggle more to score, and we may still yet against stellar people. But our hitters punched the ball around the yard enough to put 16 runs up,” he said. “I wasn’t sure we could score 16 runs in a week, but they are proving me wrong. These guys are gonna fight to be in our daily line-up and that’s the way it should be. That competitive struggle is exactly what they need. Pressure makes diamonds.”
Coker also got good outings from the Ada pitching staff.
“Our pitchers threw well,” he said.
Coker said the sky’s the limit for his Cougar club.
“We have a chance to be an above-average high school baseball team if we can learn the intricacies and the unwritten rules of the game,” he said. “Actually, if we do those things, we have a chance to be really good, maybe even special. The young guys are learning our system and the upperclassmen are trying to show them the way.”
Game 1
Ada 10, Seminole 2
The Cougars scored two runs in both the second and third innings to race to a 4-0 lead. Ada then pushed across six runs in the bottom of the fourth frame to put the game out of reach.
Ada’s fourth-inning volley included a two-RBI double by sophomore Cade Stick, singles from JD Dugan and Jagger Caldwell, two walks, a hit batter and a couple of Seminole errors.
The Cougars finished with six total hits in four innings, led by Caldwell, who finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Reid Samson went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the hosts and Hunter McDonald walked twice and scored twice. Brock Boyles had Ada’s other base hit.
Caldwell pitched all five innings to earn the mound win for the Cougars. He struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just four hits and two runs — both in the top of the fifth.
Seminole’s four hits came from four different players. Jordan Canales went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace the Chieftains.
Daylon Saxon absorbed the pitching loss for Seminole. He had one strikeout and three walks and allowed three earned runs in 2.2 innings of work.
Game 2
Ada 6, Seminole 2
Ada got off to a hot start, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
JD Dugan led off with a base hit and Hunter McDonald was hit by a pitch. Carter Freeland then ripped a two-run triple to center field. Freeland then scurried home on a run-scoring base knock by Caldwell that put Ada ahead 3-0.
Ada still had runners at the corners with one out but Seminole was able to get out of that jam with no further damage.
Dugan tripled with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning and scored on a McDonald RBI single that pushed Ada’s lead to 4-0.
The Cougars scored twice in the bottom of the fifth when Jack Morris scored on an error and Dugan drove home a run with an infield hit.
The Cougars stranded eight total base runners in the contest.
Seminole got single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Reid Samson was dominant on the mound for the Cougars. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed only two hits and one earned run in five innings. Brock Boyles finished up on the bump and struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run in two innings of work.
Seminole’s two hits were singles by Cooper Atyia and Turner Morgan.
Isaac Bighead absorbed the pitching loss. He struck out two and walked four and hit three Ada batters in six innings.
