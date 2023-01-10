The OKC Storm ran into Hurricane Ada during the boys championship game of the 2023 East Central Oklahoma Classic Saturday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Cougars used big performances in the second and third quarters to blow away the talented home-schooled team 65-49 before a rowdy crowd — led by the Ada student section.
Coach Kyle Caufield’s club, which has now won four of its past five games, improved to 8-3 on the year, while the Storm dropped to 15-12.
The outcome wasn’t even as close as the final score might indicate. The game was tight after the first quarter before Ada began to take off.
“What a way to respond on the last day of the tournament,” Caufield told The Ada News. “I felt like our guys were ready to go from the start. However, I know sometimes after a tough, hard-fought game the night before, there can be a slow start to the beginning of the next game. Our fans and crowd show up and are loud and proud. We love that and can’t thank them enough for being so supportive.”
In the girls championship contest, Ada was locked in a tight battle with Westmoore for most of the game before pulling away in the fourth quarter en route to a 66-56 win.
The Lady Cougars, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 9-5 on the year, while Class 6A No. 20 Westmoore dropped to 6-5.
It was the Ada girls’ third consecutive ECOC tournament championship.
“This was such a gutty performance. Our kids are exhausted and drained, but they fought their butts off to win this tournament,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “They have played a lot of basketball in a short period of time. They showed a lot of fight and grit to come out on top. Westmoore is very athletic and big. I’m so proud of my team for digging deep to get this win.”
Both Ada teams are now off until hosting Seminole Friday night.
BOYS
Ada 65, OKC Storm 49
Ada led 14-10 after the first period but dominated the second quarter with a 16-4 surge to carry a 30-14 lead into halftime. Ada picked up right where it left off in the third quarter, using a 19-9 run to build a 49-23 advantage.
The Storm outscored Ada’s reserved 26-16 in the final frame to make the final score respectable.
“I thought we did a good job of attacking inside the paint and making our open shots,” Caufield said. “Defensively, we knew they were pretty good outside shooters and we needed to keep them off their spots and make them put the ball on the floor. We did a good job of taking care of the ball and making the right basketball play.”
Andrew Hughes — who signed with the University of Arkansas to continue his track and field career — led the Ada offense with 18 points. Carter Colombe hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 16 points for the home team. Jack Morris also reached double figures with 11 points and also had three assists and three blocked shots.
Cooper Patterson went 3-for-3 from the field to score seven points. Devon MacCollister followed with six points, five rebounds and seven assists. Sutton Boyington sank a late 3-pointer and scored five points for the hosts.
“We are improving with each game and that’s what you want to see especially on the defensive end of the floor,” Caufield said. “I’m so proud of this group and to watch them celebrate each other’s success is what it’s all about.”
Zayden Best hit three 3-point baskets and scored 11 points for the OKC club. Kasenn Dollar was next for the Storm with eight points.
GIRLS
Ada 66, Westmoore 56
The game went back and forth for three tense quarters before Ada took over in the final three minutes.
The game was tied at 11-all after the first quarter before Ada grabbed a 26-23 lead at the break. Westmoore knotted the score at 41-41 heading into the fourth period.
Ada led 51-50 before Tyley Dotson sank a pair of free throws with 2:55 left to put the Lady Cougars ahead 53-50.
Westmoore’s Kyiah Prestridge hit a free throw at the 2:43 mark to make it 53-51 and had a pair of shots on their next trip down the court for a chance to tie the game or take the lead but misfired.
Sania Richardson knifed through the Westmoore defense for a left-handed layup with 2:03 left to put Ada ahead 55-51.
After a blocked shot by Rylynn Truett got the ball back for Ada, Richardson hit two free throws at the 1:40 mark to put Ada on top 57-51.
With the Lady Cougars leading by six, Westmoore’s Dee Frost made a 3-pointer that bounced off the front of the rim, then off the backboard and fell into the net that trimmed the Ada lead to 59-56 with 1:09 left. However. that was Westmoore’s last points of the game.
The Lady Cougars hit 7-of-8 free throws in the final seconds to nail down the victory. Ada finished 11-of-12 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter and was 17-of-22 overall from the stripe.
Richardson, named the ECOC’s MVP, scored a game-high 38 points to lead the Ada offense. Tyley Dotson finished with 12 points and six rebounds. Jakobi Williams turned in a solid, all-around effort with nine points, nine rebounds and four assists. Willaims and Dotson were both all-tournament selections.
Blythe Crawley hit five 3-pointers and led the Lady Jags with 21 points. Frost scored 11 points and Prestridge, an all-tournament pick, also hit double figures for Westmoore with 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.