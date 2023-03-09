MCLOUD — The Ada High baseball team scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to rally past McLoud 5-3 for an exciting season-opening win on the road Tuesday night.
Coach Shane Coker’s club returns to action Saturday, traveling to Wright City for a noon matchup with the Class A No. 5 Lumberjax.
Ada got on the scoreboard first against the Redskins in the top of the fourth inning when Reid Samson belted a run-scoring triple. He later scored on an error to put the Cougars on top 2-0.
McLoud scored three ugly runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Following a pair of two-out walks, Jaden King singled to left field and he and both of the other runners all scored on a pair of Ada errors.
Trailing 3-2, the Cougars put together a rally in the top of the fifth.
Cade Stick led off with a double to right field and Elvis Edwards traded places with him with a run-scoring double to left field.
Carter Freeland then supplied a two-out double of his own that drove Edwards home and put Ada ahead 5-3.
Ada reliever Brock Boyles then retired McLoud in order in the bottom of the fifth. He pitched two innings and struck out three, walked three and gave up just one hit and one earned run. Samson was the starter and struck out five, walked two and allowed just one hit and no runs in three innings.
Edwards led a six-hit AHS offense, going 2-for-2 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.
The game ended with Ada batting in the top of the sixth inning due to lightning in the area.
