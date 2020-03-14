The Ada High School baseball team saw its momentum fading away after Durant pushed across three runs in the top of the third inning to trim what once was a five-run Cougar lead to 5-3.
The Cougars wasted little time getting that momentum back.
Zac Carroll cracked a two-RBI triple to right-center field to cap a five-run Ada volley in the bottom of the third inning, and the Cougars went to to bury the Lions 10-4 Thursday night at Cougar Field.
Ada improved to 5-1 on the year with the win, while Durant left town at 6-4. The Lions also dropped a 3-0 decision to Wright City in Game 2 of the festival. Wright City opened the action with a 2-1 win over the hosts.
Bo Charboneau quickly got the Cougars on the scoreboard when he led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run to left field. It was his second dinger of the spring.
Ada then scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the second.
CJ Freeland reached on a dropped third strike. He stole second and advanced to third to a fly ball by Braden Maloy. After John David Muse was hit by a pitch, Freeland raced home on a passed ball to put Ada on top 2-0.
Bo Charboneau walked, and Jon Boone drove home Muse with a squeeze bunt after he safely reached first on a Durant error. Charboneau made it to third on the play and scored on an RBI single by Carroll that pushed the AHS advantage to 4-0.
Boone later made it 5-0 when he raced home on another passed ball.
Durant’s first hit off Ada’s winning pitcher, Manny LaValley, came with one out in the top of the third when Cory Hicks hit a popup that dropped between shorstop Bo Charboneau and third baseman Braden Maloy at third base. Michael Wingfield then bunted for a single, and Hicks advanced to second.
The Lions then loaded the bases when Shawn Westmoreland was hit by a pitch.
Chet Austin follow with an infield single to shortstop that plated a run, and Wingfield raced home on an eror during the play that trimmed the AHS advantage to 5-2.
Ty Hendrix walked to load the bases before Santiago Sanchez delivered a run-scoring single that trimmed the DHS deficit to 5-3.
LaValley (1-0) struck out AJ Redman with the bases to end that Durant uprising. He pitched all five innigs for Ada with six strikeouts and two walks while allowing three earned runs.
“LaValley threw well and effective. A little miscommunication cost us three runs and 25 pitches to his count, but we were able to put some offense together,” said Ada head coach Shane Coker.
Bo Charboneau started Ada’s big third inning outburst with a one-out, two-RBI single that pushed the AHS lead to 7-3.
Carroll broke open the game when he belted his triple that drove home two more runs. He later scored on a passed ball to make it 10-3.
Durant added a run in the top of the fifth when Michael Wingfield reached on an error, advanced to second on a passed ball, went to third on a groundout and scored on another passed ball.
The Cougars collected five total hits off three Durant pitchers. Carroll went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored and Bo Charboneau finished 2-for-2 with three RBIs, a walk and three runs scored.
CJ Freeland ended 1-for-3 for Ada.
Durant had four hits by four different players. Michael Wingfield went 1-for-3 with two runs scored from the top of the DHS batting order.
As of now, the Cougars are scheduled to compete in the Broken Bow Tournament Monday through Wednesday. But with the coronavirus scare, it seems like a very real possibility that spring sports at Ada High — and at schools across the state — could be suspended.
“We just have to keep working the process and getting better while hoping our season continues,” Coker said.
