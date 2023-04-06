During round two against high-powered Chickasha, the Ada High baseball team had chance after chance to push runs across.
However, the Cougars couldn’t get enough timely hits in a 2-1 loss to the Fightin’ Chicks Tuesday night at Cougar Field.
Coach Shane Coker’s squad has now lost three consecutive games and dropped to 14-4 overall and 7-2 in District 4A-2 play. Chickasha remained at the top of the district standings at 18-2 and 10-0.
The Cougars will look to bounce back today when North Rock Creek visits Cougar Field at 4:30 p.m.
Ada stranded nine baserunners in the game, including six in scoring position and had another runner thrown out after being caught between third base and home plate.
Chickasha struck first with a run in the top of the second inning. Joe Victery led off with a double and Lane Johnson was hit by a pitch. With two outs, the Fightin’ Chicks attempted a double steal and Victery easily scored on an error during the play to put the visitors on top 1-0.
Ada answered in the bottom of the third inning. Elvis Edwards got the Cougars started when he was hit by a 1-2 pitch. JD Dugan laid down a nice sacrifice bunt that moved Edwards to second base and the speedy freshman raced home on a base hit by Hunter McDonald to knot the score at 1-1.
The Cougars could have had more in the inning. Carter Freeland cracked a double to right field and McDonald advanced to third base. However, with Cade Stick at the plate, McDonald took off toward home on the first pitch that Smith watched for a strike. It looked like he might have dived back to the bag at third before just ahead of a throw from CHS catcher Logan Palesano to third baseman Cooper McKinney but was called out. Andrew Charles, the courtesy runner for Freeland, was then left stranded at second.
Ada had something brewing in the bottom of the fourth inning when Brock Boyles led off with a base hit and Reid Samson reached on a Chickasha error. With one out, Kaden Gallagher used a sacrifice bunt to move the runners but they too were left on the base paths.
The Chicks scored the final run of the game in the top of the sixth inning. Braxton Givens hit a one-out single and was off and running on the eighth pitch to Victery, who lined a base hit into center field. A slight bobble by Gallagher, allowed Givens to score all the way from first on the play to put the visitors ahead 2-1.
The Cougars finished with five hits in the game, led by McDonald’s 2-for-3 effort that included a walk.
Victery, McKinney and Givens had two hits each in an eight-hit Chickasha offense.
Ada junior pitcher Jagger Caldwell was strong in defeat for the Cougars. He struck out five, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game effort.
Layton Bryan was the winning pitcher for the Chicks. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed one earned run in six innings. Kyler Venable recorded the save. He issued a one-out walk in the bottom of the seventh but recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game.
