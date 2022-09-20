The Ada High football team was in a dogfight with old rival Durant for nearly three quarters of their matchup Friday on Homecoming night at Norris Field.
Then the Cougars let the dogs out.
After Durant had pulled with five late in the third quarter, Ada scored three unanswered touchdowns to end the game in a 42-16 win over the Lions.
Ada improved to 2-1 on the year heading into its District 4A-1 opener at Sallisaw Friday night, while Durant slumped to 0-3.
It wasn’t all good news. Ada got banged up in the contest but the most worrisome injury was to starting quarterback Carter Freeland. The senior left the game late in the third quarter — with Ada still leading just 21-16 — with a knee injury and did not return. He was scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday.
“We handled the adversity. They were stunting the heck out of us inside, so we started taking the ball outside and taking advantage of some mismatches. I’m really proud of our kids for the way they handled the adversity,” said Ada head coach Brad O’Steen. “They just kept plugging along and never panicked.”
Freshman QB Brock Boyles was thrown in the fire and he responded well. He finished the last drive Freeland started by connecting with Jack Morris for a 16-yard touchdown in the left corner of the end zone. Caden Mitchell, who ended the game 6-for-6 on PAT kicks, split the uprights to give Ada a 28-16 cushion with just 33 seconds left in the third period.
Ada had taken over after Durant’s Cole Robbins scored on a 1-yard run around the right side. Ryder Jones hauled in a two-point pass that got the Lions within 21-16 at the 1:48 mark of the third quarter.
Durant attempted an onside kick that was caught by Ada’s Owen Wofford that set the Cougars up at their own 43-yard line.
Wyatt Kilgore recovered a fumble on a muffed punt return by Durant, setting up the Ada offense at the DHS 25 with just seconds left in the third period.
On 3rd-and-11 from the 15 — after he had lost a yard — Boyles went to the air again and tossed a touchdown pass to Andrew Hughes. That pushed the Ada lead to 35-16 at the 10:06 mark of the fourth quarter.
Ada’s final score came on a tough 10-yard TD run by fullback Fisher Marr with 6:56 to play.
Boyles managed the game perfectly after taking over for Freeland. He attempted just his two touchdown passes totaling 31 yards.
“The freshman stepped in and did a good job for us,” O’Steen said. “The next guy has to step up and play, no matter what position it is.”
Ada raced to a quick 21-0 lead to start the game.
A 21-yard touchdown romp by Darias Gilmore at the 5:00 mark of the first period got the Cougars started.
Freeland capped a nine-play, 69-yard drive with a 1-yard keeper at the 6:01 point of the second quarter that put the home team on top 14-0.
Freeland later hit Morris in stride for a picture-perfect 58-yard touchdown strike that gave the Cougars a 21-0 advantage with 3:55 to play in the first half.
The Lions stole some of the momentum when quarterback Jaylon Saxon tossed a screen pass to Bo St. Clair and he took it 37 yards to paydirt. Kick holder Cole Robbins caught a bad snap, got up and fought his way into the end zone for a two-point run that trimmed the Ada lead to 21-8 at halftime.
Gilmore led a Cougar ground game that gobbled up 257 yards with 114 yards on 14 carries. Damontré Patterson added 69 yards on six tries and Jake Bohannon rushed for 33 yards on just four tries.
Freeland completed 12-of-18 passes for 168 yards before the injury. Morris led the Ada receiving corps with six catches for 139 yards.
Ada piled up 456 yards of total offense, while Durant finished with 188 total yards.
Fisher Marr had 10 tackles and a sack to lead the Ada defensive charge. George Maddox followed with 5.5 stops and Cord Coffee was next with five tackles.
