The Ada High football team spotted an opponent an early 14-point lead for the second straight week. The Cougars rallied from the two-touchdown deficit yet again.
However, Ada couldn’t keep pace with No. 9 Blanchard in the second half of a 41-27 Week 5 loss Friday night at Cougar Field.
The Lions won for the fourth straight time, improving to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 4A-2 play, while Ada fell to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the district.
Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said he preached all last week about his squad getting off to a better start against the talented Lions. But it didn’t happen.
Blanchard drove 77 yards in 10 plays on its first possession of the game before quarterback Carson Cooksey waltzed into the end zone with a 4-yard TD keeper. Anthony Truong nailed the PAT to put the Lions on top 7-0 at the 4:40 mark of the opening frame.
During the drive, Blanchard benefited from two big plays — a 22-yard run by Tailback Zach Garrett and a huge 33-yard reception from Brayson Carter on a third-and-10 pass.
After Ada went three-and-out, Lincoln Smith returned a punt 57 yards to the Ada 13. Smith later caught a 6-yard TD pass from Cooksey to finish off the short drive and the Lions boosted their advantage to 14-0 at the 11:50 mark of the second quarter.
“It’s like we’re sitting around waiting on somebody else to make plays. We can’t spot really good teams 14 points and they really exposed us tonight. We talked about it all week, about what happened last week. We knew we couldn’t do it,” O’Steen said following the game.
The Cougars responded with a score on their next drive. A 38-yard reception by Andrew Hughes set up an 8-yard TD catch by Fisher Marr from Ada quarterback Carter Freeland, who used a great fake handoff to help get his receiver open. Caden Mitchell kicked the PAT and Ada cut the BHS lead in half at 14-7 with 8:34 left.
The Cougars then got a big special teams play of their own when George Maddox recovered a Blanchard fumble during the ensuing kickoff. The Cougars used four plays to cover 32 yards capped by a 27-yard TD toss from Freeland to Hughes. Freeland threw a perfect strike to Hughes in stride for the score. At that point, the game was knotted at 14-14 with 6:38 to play in the first half.
The end of the second quarter got a little crazy.
Following a 27-yard Ada punt, Blanchard got the ball at the AHS 45 with just 50 seconds left in the stanza. Cooksey then found Jaxon Laminack for a 45-yard catch and run TD that took just seven seconds off the clock and put the visitors ahead 21-14.
The half was far from over.
Freeland connected with junior receiver Jack Morris on three straight passes covering 22, 9 and 11 yards to get Ada to the BHS 25-yard line with just four seconds left. After rolling to his right on the next play, Freeland connected with tailback Darius Gilmore who was open down the left side. Gilmore raced toward the corner of the end zone and dived across the pylon for a last-second touchdown and another Mitchell kick tied the game at 21-21 at the break.
However, the Lions dominated the final two quarters.
Blanchard scored 20 unanswered points to start the second half to pull away. Cooksey knifed through the middle of the Ada D for a 15-yard TD keeper, Garrett raced to the end zone with a screen pass from 12 yards out and Gabe Barres hauled in a 25-yard TD pass between two Ada defenders with 9:51 left in the game to complete a trio of Blanchard touchdowns. After that last score, Blanchard led 41-21.
The Barres snag came after everything went wrong on Ada’s previous drive and Hughes was forced to punt out of his own end zone with the Cougars facing a fourth-and-37 situation.
O’Steen said one of the biggest reasons the Cougars struggled over the final two quarters was their inability to get a run game going. He also pointed out that the Cougars were giving up chunk plays to the Blanchard offense.
“The second half we struggled to block people up front. We have to get better up front and keep working hard. And we can’t give up big plays. We need to make teams earn everything. We gave up too many big plays and we just can’t do that. We needed to get off the field on third and fourth down,” he explained.
“We’ve talked about it before. To win consistently, you have to play great defense and you have to be able to run the football,” he continued. “Right now, we can’t run the football consistently and we’re giving up too many big plays.”
Blanchard ended up with 329 yards of total offense compared to 298 for the Cougars.
Ada finished with just 40 total yards rushing but that number was affected greatly by Blanchard defenders sacking Freeland six times for minus 38 yards. Gilmore led the Ada ground game with 60 yards on 12 carries.
Freeland led the offense by completing 17-of-27 yards for 258 yards and four touchdowns but was limited to 6-of-12 completions for 57 yards in the second half. Hughes had five catches for 90 yards and the two scores, while Morris had four grabs for 54 yards.
Cooksey was also solid through the air. He finished 16-of-19 for 206 yards with four touchdowns of his own and one interception by Ada senior Nate Richardson. Smith was Cooksey’s favorite target with six grabs for 34 yards. Carter added four catches for 55 yards.
Garrett finished with 92 rushing yards on 18 carries for the Lions.
Ada’s final score of the game was a 7-yard TD catch by Hughes with 17 seconds left. The Cougars were chasing district points and went for two, but a pass in the end zone fell incomplete.
The Cougars hit the road in Week 6, traveling to John Marshall. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Taft Stadium.
