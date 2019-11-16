Cougars so close to a much better outcome

Ada High senior Bo Odom stretches the ball over the goal line during a Week 10 game against Tulsa Edison. Ada News photographer Richard R. Barron captured this photo that appears to show clearly that Odom had put the ball over the goal line for a touchdown before his elbow touched the turf. However, officials ruled him down short of the score. This photo is kind of a microcosm of the 2019 Ada football season.