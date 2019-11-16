Cougars so close to a much better outcome

Every person associated with the Ada High football team is less than thrilled with the way things ended this season.
Yeah, it stinks that we didn’t get to watch the Cougars battle in a Class 5A playoff game this weekend.
Cougar faithful, this sportswriter included, are kinda spoiled. There aren’t many programs that can say this is the first time since 2007 their team hasn’t been involved in the postseason. That’s why it stings worse at Ada than other schools.
Yeah, it had been over 60 years since a Cougar team had won four games or fewer. That’s the gold standard Ada High football has set for the teams ahead of it.
Now, let me tell you how good this team almost was.
• The Cougars defeated playoff teams Ardmore and McAlester, and both of those programs are Ada’s two biggest rivals. After Ada whipped the Buffs from goal post to goal post, McAlester went on a sensational run to end the season and finish second in the district.
• Ada lost to Noble in the second game of the season, and the Bears are just flat-out talented. Noble may have been even better than most Class 5A pundits believed. We’ll have to see how these playoffs go.
• I can make the case that all four of Ada’s remaining losses were very, very winnable.
Let’s start with Coweta. The Cougars misplayed a PAT kick early in the game and dropped a 14-13 decision. All the Cougars had to do was get kicker Phillip Jones into his field goal range — and the guy has a long range — and Ada wins. It could have easily happened.
The back-to-back 14-0 losses to Durant and Bishop Kelley were mind-boggling. I know the Ada offense had some struggles this season, but never in my or head coach Chris Berus’ wildest dreams could we have imagined the Cougars not scoring a single point in two consecutive games. I’m not taking anything away from the Lions or the Comets, but to me, those games were anomalies and winnable.
• That brings us to the season-ending setback to high-powered Tulsa Edison. The Cougars lost 16-14 and led until just nine seconds remained in the game. The AHS defense was, to use one of Berus’ favorite words, phenomenal. The Cougars nearly, and proved themselves quite capable, of pulling off that upset.
So to wrap up this analysis of Ada’s football schedule, the Cougars weren’t far away from an 8-1 season. Of course, they could have just won, let’s say, two of the games they lost that were winnable. That puts them at 6-3, and we’re still having a different conversation today.
Yes, the 2019 Ada High football team didn’t turn out the way anyone wanted it to. But it sure wasn’t far from the type of year Ada fans have grown to expect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.