Cougars slip to No. 13 in Class 4A

After dropping a tough 14-0 decision to No. 3 Tuttle, the Ada Cougar football team slipped to the No. 13 spot in Class 4A in this week’s Associated Press Oklahoma High School football poll.
Ada was ranked No. 10 heading into the big Week 8 matchup with the talented Tigers.
Cushing, who visits Norris Field tonight with a big District 4A-2 matchup with the Cougars, is ranked No. 14.
Sulphur stood strong at No. 10 in Class 3A after a lopsided road victory over Dickson in Week 8.
In Class C, the Sasakwa Vikings hung on at No. 4 after their Week 8 contest with Wilson (Henryetta) was canceled.
The No. 1 teams entering Week 9 include Owasso (Class 6A-1), Bixby (6A-2), Carl Albert (5A), Wagoner (4A), Lincoln Christian (3A), Vian (2A), Cashion (A), Shattuck (B) and Timberlake (C).
———o———
Here is The Associated Press’ Oklahoma high school football poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week’s poll, records through October 26. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
CLASS 6A Division I
School Total Points Prv
1. Owasso (9) (7-0) 45 1
2. Jenks (5-1) 35 2
3. Edmond Santa Fe (5-2) 27 4
4. Broken Arrow (4-3) 15 3
5. Union (3-4) 10 5
Others receiving votes: Westmoore 3.
CLASS 6A Division II
1. Bixby (9) (6-0) 45 1
2. Stillwater (6-0) 36 2
3. Midwest City (5-1) 26 3
4. Choctaw (5-3) 16 4
5. B.T. Washington (6-2) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Putnam North 5. Lawton 1.
CLASS 5A
1. Carl Albert (6) (5-1) 85 1
2. Bishop Kelley (1) (7-0) 82 2
3. Collinsville (2) (8-0) 74 3
4. McGuinness (5-2) 63 4
5. Coweta (7-1) 55 5
6. Guthrie (5-0) 37 6
7. McAlester (6-2) 33 7
8. Pryor (6-1) 26 NR
9. El Reno (5-2) 16 NR
10. Lawton Mac (5-2) 7 NR
(tie) Piedmont (3-3) 7 9
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 4. Shawnee 2. Ardmore 2. Claremore 2.
CLASS 4A
1. Wagoner (9) (8-0) 90 1
2. Weatherford (6-0) 79 2
3. Tuttle (8-0) 71 3
4. Poteau (6-2) 65 4
5. Blanchard (6-2) 49 5
6. Hilldale (7-1) 36 8
7. Clinton (4-2) 35 6
8. Skiatook (4-2) 25 7
9. Broken Bow (4-2) 14 NR
10. Cache (4-3) 10 9
Others receiving votes: Newcastle 7. Grove 6. ADA 4. Cushing 2. Fort Gibson 2.
CLASS 3A
1. Lincoln Christian (7) (7-0) 88 1
2. Holland Hall (2) (6-0) 80 2
3. Heritage Hall (6-1) 71 3
4. Stigler (8-0) 63 4
5. Verdigris (7-0) 56 5
6. Kingston (8-0) 45 6
7. Kingfisher (5-2) 37 T7
8. Lone Grove (6-2) 22 9
9. Anadarko (5-2) 15 T7
10. Sulphur (5-3) 13 10
Others receiving votes: Vinita 5.
CLASS 2A
1. Vian (3) (7-1) 77 3
2. Marlow (1) (7-0) 66 4
3. Millwood (2) (5-1) 58 8
(tie) Cascia Hall (7-1) 58 5
(tie) Washington (2) (7-1) 58 2
6. Jones (6-2) 49 1
7. Frederick (7-0) 40 7
8. Adair (7-1) 36 6
9. Metro Christian (1) (5-2) 18 9
10. Beggs (4-2) 16 10
Others receiving votes: Eufaula 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 4. Community Christian 4. Prague 2. Chandler 2. Christian Heritage Academy 1.
CLASS A
1. Cashion (7) (7-0) 88 1
2. Pawhuska (2) (8-0) 82 2
3. Ringling (6-0) 70 3
4. Pawnee (5-1) 56 4
5. Thomas Custer (6-1) 53 5
6. Gore (6-0) 41 6
7. Wewoka (7-0) 34 8
8. Tonkawa (6-1) 28 7
9. Woodland (7-1) 20 10
10. Texhoma (7-1) 13 9
Others receiving votes: Minco 3. Hooker 2. Crescent 2. Wayne 2. Hobart 1.
CLASS B
1. Shattuck (9) (7-0) 45 1
2. Dewar (8-0) 34 2
3. Davenport (7-0) 27 3
4. Cherokee (6-1) 17 4
5. Laverne (5-1) 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Covington-Douglas 5. Velma-Alma 1.
CLASS C
School Total Points Prv
1. Timberlake (9) (8-0) 45 1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (7-0) 32 2
3. Buffalo (7-1) 25 3
4. Sasakwa (6-1) 13 4
5. Waynoka (8-0) 12 5
Others receiving votes: Midway 8.
