Cougars slide past North Rock Creek in ninth inning

The Ada High baseball team scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to slide past North Rock Creek 7-6 in an extra-inning thriller Thursday night at Cougar Field.
Coach Shane Coker’s bunch snapped a three-game losing skid and improved to 15-4 on the year, while the Cougars from NRC fell to 4-10.
Ada will take the weekend off and prepare for a huge District 4A-2 showdown with tradition-rich Blanchard on Monday (home) and Tuesday (away).
The game was knotted at 5-5 before North Rock Creek pushed across a run in the top of the ninth inning to grab what turned out to be a short-lived 6-5 advantage. Kaleb Boatman scored the run on a nice sacrifice bunt from Jesse Todd.
In the bottom of the ninth, Carter Freeland and Cade Stick led off with back-to-back walks. The Cougars loaded the bases when Reid Samson was awarded first base on catcher’s interference. Boatman, a NRC relief pitcher, then forced in a run by walking Brock Boyles to tie the game at 6-6.
Jack Morris — who was running for Stick — hustled home on a passed ball to score the game-winner.
Ada gained the early advantage with a five-run surge in the bottom of the third inning. During the frame, Hunter McDonald, Stick, Reid Samson and Boyles all delivered run-scoring hits. The other run came via a sacrifice fly from Freeland.
That was the lone inning Ada scored in until putting together the ninth-inning rally.
The host Cougars finished with seven hits by seven different players. Freeland had a double for Ada.
Boatman finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored to lead an eight-hit NRC offense. Coolidge Rendelman also had two hits and drove in a run for the visitors, while Holden Brooking finished 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Boyles picked up the pitching win in relief for the Cougars. He struck out three, walked one and allowed one earned run and two hits in three innings. Starter Elvis Edwards struck out seven and walked four over the first six innings.
NRC pitchers Jace Plumb and Colin Brown combined for nine strikeouts, four walks and a pair of hit batters.
