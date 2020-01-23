DURANT — The Ada High School boys basketball team put on a shooting clinic against Durant in a Tuesday night road game.
The Cougars canned 14-of-21 (66.7%) 3-pointers and buried the host Lions 62-34.
Ada, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, improved to 10-3 on the year, while Durant dropped to 5-7.
“Our guys came out with good intensity, and we shot the ball really well tonight,” said Ada boys coach Garland Parks.
That’s an understatement.
Ada sank its first nine 3-pointers of the game and took early leads of 13-2 and 24-9.
Kaden Cooper scored seven points during Ada’s early flurry — four on a pair of layups followed by steals and a 3-pointer. Cooper finished with a career-best 23 points, including a trio of 3-point shots.
The Cougars sank 9-of-10 field goals in the first quarter and finished 17-of-22 in the first half to build a 32-14 lead at the break.
Ada kept up its torrid shooting, hitting 4-of-6 3-point shots during a 19-9 third-quarter run that saw the AHS lead balloon to 51-23 heading into the fourth period.
Durant shot a respectable 15-of-35 (42.9%) from the field but couldn’t overcome Ada’s long-range attack. The Lions hit just one 3-point bucket and also piled up 16 turnovers, compared to just six for the visitors.
Jaxson Robinson sank five 3-pointers for all 15 of his points, while David Johnson followed with 13 points, including a trio of treys. Trey Havens also hit three triples for all of his nine points.
Durant got 13 points from Jaxon Ingram 13 and 12 from Daniel Long.
The Ada boys are back in action at 5:30 p.m. today, facing Class 6A No. 15 Yukon in the first round of the loaded Ortho “Sweet Pea” Curtis Invitational in Newcastle. Other ranked teams in that field include Class 4A No. 17 Douglass, Class 4A No. 10 Classen SAS, Class 5A No. 13 Piedmont and Class 5A No. 8 Lawton MacArthur. Lawton Christian is also in the tournament and will enter Thursday’s action with a 17-4 record.
———o———
By The Numbers
At Durant
ADA 24 23 18 2 — 67
DURANT 9 10 9 9 — 37
ADA: Kaden Cooper 23, Jaxson Robinson 15, David Johnson 13, Trey Havens 9, Jake Shannon 4, Wyatt Brown 3.
DURANT: Jaxon Ingram 13, Daniel Long 12, Colton Wilson 6, Zyarius Clark 4, Zamareon Stevens 2.
3-point goals: Robinson 5, Cooper 3, Johnson 3, Havens 3 (A); Ingram (D).
Fouled out: None.
