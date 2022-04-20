The Ada High School baseball team needed ace Hunter Condon to be at the top of his game against old rival Byng in a key District 4A-2 matchup between the old rivals Monday night at Cougar Field.
Condon delivered.
The senior, who has signed to play college baseball at Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri, tossed six shutout innings in the Cougars’ tense 1-0 victory.
Ada improved to 23-6 overall and 11-2 in the district, while Byng dropped to 15-5 and 8-2. After the win, Ada sat in the No. 2 spot in the 4A-2 standings while Byng was No. 3. The two teams met again Tuesday night at Stokes Field. The Pirates saw a seven-game win streak come to an end.
Condon was magnificent on the mound for the Cougars Monday night. He struck out seven, walked four and allowed four hits in six scoreless innings to improve to 8-1 this spring.
“We fully expect Condo to do that. He’s done that every time out. He’s done a great job for us,” said Ada head coach Shane Coker. “That is a good, quality win for us. That’s the best win we’ve had in the last two weeks.”
It’s the first win over the Pirates with Coker as the head coach. Byng had won four of the past six meetings.
“I don’t know what the pattern has been here in the past, but I know that we did not fare very well against those guys last year,” Coker said. “One thing about Byng, being a two-season school is they are going to always give you all you want.”
Ada scored the only run of the contest in the bottom of the first inning. John Dave Muse led off with a base hit to right field, stole second and raced home on a one-out, run-scoring double by Carter Freeland.
Sam Charboneau drew a two-out walk to keep the inning going, but Byng ace Dillon Palmer got Tre Ivy to fly out to end the inning.
Palmer was also impressive for Byng in defeat. The BHS senior retired 14 batters in a row starting with Ivy. In fact, the only other baserunner Ada had was a one-out walk to Condon in the bottom of the sixth inning. Palmer struck out seven, walked two and allowed only the two first-inning hits in six frames.
Byng had its chances to get on the scoreboard late in the game, stranding five runners over the last three innings.
Freshman Mason Carter led off the top of the seventh inning with a base hit and eventually stole second. However, Coker and company sent Muse to the mound and recorded a save with a 1-2-3 inning.
“We’ve come to rely on John David late in games and we had all the faith in the world he could come in and close that out,” Coker said.
Cole Tracy and Carter had all four of Byng’s hits in the contest with 2-for-3 efforts. Tracy cracked a two-out double in the top of the third inning but was stranded.
