Durant had the Ada Cougars outsized at just about every position along the offensive and defensive lines in their Week 3 clash Friday at Norris Field.
Size didn’t matter on this night.
The Cougars smothered Durant on defense and piled up 246 rushing yards despite missing nine starters — most of them on the offensive line — and shut out the Lions 28-0.
On paper, that probably wasn’t supposed to happen that way. But it did.
“It’s why we chose to play,” Ada head coach Chris Berus told The Ada News. “Our coaches did a phenomenal job of preparing our guys. On top of just keeping it simple, it was let’s just go freakin’ compete.”
The Ada defense limited Durant to 187 yards of total offense.
“The reason we came out on top like we did tonight is because we played extremely hard and played extremely physical. We won at the point of attack tonight. And we won the hitting game,” Berus said.
“I’m very proud of our kids to take a hold of the challenge. They may have been a little unsure, but they didn’t waiver in our preparation,” he continued. “We worked the dog out of them this week. We knew the physicality they were going to have to play with — especially for those guys that were going to play on the offensive line for the first time in their career. They responded unbelievably well.”
Despite never getting closer to the end zone than Ada’s 43, the Lions dominated the time of possession in a scoreless first quarter. In fact, Ada’s second drive of the game started at their own 10 at the 1:09 mark of the first quarter. It looked like that drive had come to an end when Durant’s Brenham Skean came up with an interception. But Skean fumbled the ball during the return and David Johnson made the recovery for Ada.
That led to a 43-yard field goal attempt by AHS kicker Phillip Jones that fell short.
Durant appeared to grab some momentum when quarterback Chance Dotson made his first pass completion of the year — a 40-yard toss to Josh Smith that got the Lions to the Ada 42.
However, the Cougar defense stiffened and Ada got the ball back when Nate Richardson game up with a sack on a fourth-down play.
Ada then showed off its depth at running back on its next drive.
Newcomer Earltuan Battles — his friends call him Earl — got free for a 31-yard burst on the first play and Maximus Rhynes reeled off a 26-yard gain two plays later. Rhynes had the ball knocked out at the end of the run by Ardmore defender Noah McCarson but Cade Sliger jumped on the loose ball.
That set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Rhynes and Jones kicked the PAT to put Ada ahead 7-0 at the 1:19 mark of the second period.
The Cougars scored on their first possession of the third quarter on a 1-yard TD plunge by Battles at the 8:26 mark. The big play of the drive was a 36-yard pass from quarterback Carter Freeland to receiver David Johnson. The PAT sailed wide left, leaving Ada on top 13-0.
Durant drove to near midfield before its drive stalled. However, DHS punter Josh Smith shanked a 14-yarder that set Ada up at Lions 43-yard line.
A pass interference penalty by Durant on a 3rd-and-17 play kept the Ada drive alive. The Cougars then turned the reins over to Battles, Rhynes and the new-look offensive line. Rhynes would cap the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run and — after back-to-back Durant penalties during the PAT attempt — he found the end zone on a two-point attempt that gave the home team a 21-0 lead at the 8:47 mark of the third quarter.
Another Ada running back — sophomore Jaxon Morgan — came in and picked up right where Battles and Rhynes left off. He scored on a beautiful 29-yard run. Morgan appeared to be stopped around the 25-yard line but made a nice spin move out of traffic and had a wide-open running lane down the near sideline for the score. Jones connected on a long PAT kick after an Ada penalty gave the Cougars their four-touchdown victory.
Battles led the Ada ground game with 106 yards on 18 carries. Rhynes added 51 yards on 10 totes and Morgan gained 53 yards on just four carries.
“Our running backs have great vision and don’t like to go down. They get to the next level really well. It was a great team effort from top to bottom,” Berus said.
Freeland completed 5-of-15 passes for 65 yards and a pair of interceptions.
Francisco Avila led the Durant offense with 62 yards on 20 carries.
Berus said Ada’s nine starters there were under quarantine rejoined the team on Saturday.
“We’re looking forward to getting those guys back and taking this and learning from it,” he said. “We made a ton of mistakes — and you’re going to do that in your second ballgame of the year — but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort.”
Berus said it’s back to work preparing for Ada’s District 4A-2 opener with Tecumseh at 7 p.m. Friday at Norris Field.
“That’s what’s great about high school football season. Friday night’s don’t last very long — win or lose — after the ballgame. It’s time to file that away. We’ll take in what went well and learn from what didn’t,” Berus said. “Now, it’s time to start the process all over again.”
