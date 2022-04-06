Cougars shoot a 359 at Carl Albert Invitational

Richard R. Barron| The Ada NewsSenior Carter Hanson and the Ada High School boys golf team shot a 359 Monday at the Carl Albert Invitational hosted by the Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City. Ada is back in action Thursday at the Duncan Invitational.

 Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys golf team had a rough outing Monday at the 2022 Carl Albert Invitational hosted by the Lincoln Park Golf Course.

On a cold, soggy day on the course, the Cougars shot a team score of 359 and landed in the 11th spot in the team standings.

However, the encouraging part of the day was that the Ada squad improved its total from its season-opener at the Luther Invitational where the Cougars finished with a team total of 365.

The OKC Storm won the Carl Albert Invitational team championship with a blistering score of 302. Enid was a stroke back at 303 and Bishop McGuinness finished third at 312.

The Cougars were just two strokes behind 10th-place Choctaw, which totaled 357.

Lawton’s Zachary Siacca won the medalist crown with a low score of 68. Mason Haley of Enid was second with a 70 followed by Dawson Dunlap of the OKC Storm with a 71. Parker Payne of Noble finished fourth with a 72 and Dan Downey of Lawton High School was fifth at 73.

Derek Layton led the Cougars’ effort with an 87 and Braxton Elkins was next with an 89. Seth Stowers shot a 90 followed by Carter Hanson with a 93 and Carter Kenley with a 95.

Ada is back in action Thursday at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.

BOYS

Carl Albert Invitational

At Lincoln Park Golf Course

Team Standings

1. OKC Storm #1 302

2. Enid 303

3. Bishop McGuiness 312

4. Crossings Christian 316

5. OKC Storm #2 320

6. Carl Albert 326

7. Piedmont 328

8. Lawton High 329

9. Noble 350

10. Choctaw #1 357

11. ADA 359

12. Choctaw #2 397

13. Lawton McArthur 414

14. El Reno 438

Top 5 Individuals

Zachary Siacca (Lawton High) 68

Mason Haley (Enid) 70

Dawson Dunlap (OKC Storm #1) 71

Parker Payne (Noble) 72

Dan Downey (Lawton High) 73

Ada Individual Results

Derek Layton 87

Braxton Elkins 89

Seth Stowers 90

Carter Hanson 93

Carter Kenley 95

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

