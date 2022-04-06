Cougars shoot a 359 at Carl Albert Invitational

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Ada High School boys golf team had a rough outing Monday at the 2022 Carl Albert Invitational hosted by the Lincoln Park Golf Course.
On a cold, soggy day on the course, the Cougars shot a team score of 359 and landed in the 11th spot in the team standings.
However, the encouraging part of the day was that the Ada squad improved its total from its season-opener at the Luther Invitational where the Cougars finished with a team total of 365.
The OKC Storm won the Carl Albert Invitational team championship with a blistering score of 302. Enid was a stroke back at 303 and Bishop McGuinness finished third at 312.
The Cougars were just two strokes behind 10th-place Choctaw, which totaled 357.
Lawton’s Zachary Siacca won the medalist crown with a low score of 68. Mason Haley of Enid was second with a 70 followed by Dawson Dunlap of the OKC Storm with a 71. Parker Payne of Noble finished fourth with a 72 and Dan Downey of Lawton High School was fifth at 73.
Derek Layton led the Cougars’ effort with an 87 and Braxton Elkins was next with an 89. Seth Stowers shot a 90 followed by Carter Hanson with a 93 and Carter Kenley with a 95.
Ada is back in action Thursday at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.
BOYS
Carl Albert Invitational
At Lincoln Park Golf Course
Team Standings
1. OKC Storm #1 302
2. Enid 303
3. Bishop McGuiness 312
4. Crossings Christian 316
5. OKC Storm #2 320
6. Carl Albert 326
7. Piedmont 328
8. Lawton High 329
9. Noble 350
10. Choctaw #1 357
11. ADA 359
12. Choctaw #2 397
13. Lawton McArthur 414
14. El Reno 438
Top 5 Individuals
Zachary Siacca (Lawton High) 68
Mason Haley (Enid) 70
Dawson Dunlap (OKC Storm #1) 71
Parker Payne (Noble) 72
Dan Downey (Lawton High) 73
Ada Individual Results
Derek Layton 87
Braxton Elkins 89
Seth Stowers 90
Carter Hanson 93
Carter Kenley 95
