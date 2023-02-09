The Ada High boys basketball team had a tough time shaking Sequoyah-Tahlequah for 16 minutes of their Senior Night matchup Tuesday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
However, the Cougars finally took control during a 22-8 run that included three dunks and four 3-pointers on the way to a 65-51 win.
Ada, ranked No. 12 in Class 4A, improved to 16-5 on the year, while the Indians dipped to 5-15.
“Once you get a couple of dunks, the energy really goes up. Our energy picked up and the crowd was great and that helped,” said Ada boys head coach Kyle Caufield after the game.
Sequoyah’s Jalen Handle got a steal and layup that cut the AHS advantage to 34-30 at the halfway point of the third quarter. But then the Cougars got going.
Ada’s first dunk came when senior Jack Morris got a steal and delivered a two-handed slam that put the Cougars ahead 38-30 with 3:26 left in the third period.
Devon MacCollister then hit a 3-pointer from 22 feet away and Carter Colombe followed by throwing down a two-handed dunk off a nice pass from Morris that put Ada ahead 43-30 at the 2:38 mark.
Both Colombe and MacCollister hit 3-point shots to help Ada end the third quarter on top 52-38.
MacCollister got Ada started in the fourth quarter by grabbing a rebound and taking it coast to coast for a layup.
Seconds later, Ada’s Cooper Patterson grabbed a rebound after a blocked shot by Colombe and got the ball down the court to the 5-9 MacCollister who joined the Ada dunk party. His slam put the Cougars ahead 54-38 with 6:18 to play and the hosts cruised from there.
The Indians led 12-11 after the first quarter before Ada outscored the visitors 16-10 in the second to build a 27-22 halftime lead.
It appeared the home team could have had a bigger advantage. Ada senior Andrew Hughes made a tip-in that looked like it had just leave his fingertips before the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter but officials waved the basket off. Ada assistant coach Cody Nall was whistled for a technical foul after questioning the call and Sequoyah’s Kellan Holmes made one of two free throws before the action started in the third quarter.
The Indians stayed close thanks in part to making 10 3-pointers in the game. Ada countered with nine 3-point baskets.
“They have some guys that can score. We gave up a few offensive rebounds early and they scored on kick outs. When you leave kids open and don’t get a hand in their face, they’re going to knock some of those shots down,” Caufield said.
MacCollister led the Ada offense with 17 points, including three triples and five assists. Colombe came off the bench – seniors Sutton Boyington and Isaiah Walker started on Senior Night — and contributed 16 points, including two 3-pointers.
Morris finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cougars, while Hughes ended up with 10 points and five boards.
Patterson sank a pair of 3-pointers for six points and Carter Kenley also connected from long range for Ada.
Brody Young led the Indians with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Trenton Drywater and Handle also hit a pair of 3-point shots and scored eight points each for the visitors.
The Cougars now have their sights set on old rival McAlester Friday night inside the Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
“It’s always a good one. That’s a game everyone is excited for and gets up for,” Caufield said. “Anytime you go over there it’s tough to get a win.”
———o———
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 7
At Ada
Ada 65, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 51
SEQUOYAH 12 10 16 13 — 51
ADA 11 16 25 13 — 65
SEQUOYAH-TAHLEQUAH: Brody Young 5-11, 0-0, 12; Kellan Holmes 3-10, 1-2, 8; Trenton Drywater 3-10, 0-0, 8; Jalen Handle 3-3, 0-0, 8; Talen Gann 2-12, 0-0, 5; Aidan Armontrout 2-2, 0-0, 4; Kylar RattlingGourd 1-5, 0-0, 3; Josiah Robbins 1-1, 0-0, 3. Totals: 20-61, 1-2, 51.
ADA: Devon MacCollister 7-10, 0-0, 17; Carter Colombe 7-13, 0-0, 16; Jack Morris 5-9, 1-1, 12; Andrew Hughes 5-8, 0-0, 10; Cooper Patterson 2-6, 0-0, 6; Carter Kenley 1-1, 0-0, 3 Isaiah Walker 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 27-50, 2-3, 65.
Turnovers: Sequoyah 7, Ada 8.
Steals: Sequoyah 6 (Drywater 3); Ada 6 (Hughes 3).
Rebounds: Sequoyah 32 (Young 5, Gann 5); Ada 31 (Morris 7).
3-point goals: Sequoyah 10-30 (Young 2-5, Drywater 2-2, Handle 2-2, RattlingGround 1-4, Robbins 1-1, Holmes 1-4, Gann 1-6).
Fouled out: None.
