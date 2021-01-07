Cougars run away from Plainview

PLAINVIEW — The Ada High boys basketball team made quick work of Plainview during a Tuesday night road game.
The Cougars jumped out to leads of 17-9 and 36-17 and cruised past Plainview 73-44.
Coach Kyle Caufield’s team, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, improved to 6-1 on the year, while Plainview dipped to 1-5.
Kaden Cooper scored a game-best 20 points in just three quarters of action for the Cougars. Jack Morris followed with 13 points and Andrew Hughes reached double figures with 10 in the balanced AHS attack.
Wyatt Brown, David Johnson (who sank a pair of 3-pointers) and Josh Murray all had six points for Ada.
Plainview got a team-best 18 points from Braeden Stevenson and 11 more from Cooper Roskam, including three 3-point shots.
Ada is back in action at 8:30 p.m. tonight against Harrah in the first round of the 2021 East Central Oklahoma Classic inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Ada High girls basketball team dropped a 59-51 decision to Plainview Tuesday night. No other information from that contest was available at press time.
The Lady Cougars meet Lawton Eisenhower at 7 p.m. tonight at the ECOC tournament.
