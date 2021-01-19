The Ada High boys basketball team had a comfortable 18-point lead at halftime against Seminole Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
The Cougars then put on a show to start the third period.
Ada went on a 17-0 run to start the second half — including a pair of highlight-reel dunks by Kaden Cooper — and soared past Seminole 75-42.
Ada, ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, improved to 8-3 on the year, while Seminole dropped to 5-3. The Cougars were coming off back-to-back losses at the East Central Oklahoma Classic.
“I always stress how important the first three minutes are coming out of halftime,” Ada head coach Kyle Caufield said. “We did a great job of executing offensively and our ability to work defensively created transition opportunities.”
Cooper, David Johnson, Andrew Hughes and Wyatt Brown all contributed during Cougars’ back-breaking run.
Cooper’s first dunk was a two-handed throw down after a steal and his second — a one-handed slam — was set up by a nice feed from Hughes. Nearly all the rest of the Ada buckets came via the fast break except for a 3-pointer by Johnson that started the surge and a basket by Brown on an inbounds play. Brown capped the volley with a fast-break basket after Cooper had grabbed a rebound and hurried the ball down the floor. At that point, Ada led 59-24 at the 4:34 mark of the third period.
Ada surpassed the 20-point mark in each of the first three frames. The Cougars led 20-8 after the first quarter, 42-34 at halftime and 62-33 heading into the final eight minutes.
Cooper had four total dunks in the game. His windmill slam near the end of the second quarter elicited a big reaction from the crowd, especially the AHS student section. He finished with a game-high 25 points, sank 4-of-8 3-pointers and also had six rebounds and four steals.
“He definitely has that ability to finish above the rim. His dunks can be big momentum starters for the team and for him,” Caufield said.
Brown finished with 10 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Johnson followed with nine and was a perfect 4-of-4 from the floor.
Hughes chipped in eight points and sank 4-of-6 shots and added six rebounds and three steals. Jack Morris contributed seven points for the home team.
Bryce Marshall led Seminole with 12 points and no other SHS player scored more than six.
Ada hosted Class 4A No. 2 Heritage Hall in a makeup game Monday night.
“It is always nice to get back on the winning side and to play well heading into Heritage Hall. Any time you can face a team of the caliber of a Heritage Hall it’s exciting,” Caufield said.
It was the beginning of a busy week for the Cougars. Ada is at Durant tonight and will compete in the Carl Albert Tournament beginning Thursday in Midwest City.
Ada girls shut down Seminole
The Ada Lady Cougars limited Seminole to seven second-half points in a 45-22 win over the Lady Chieftains at home Friday night.
Ada, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, has now won four straight games to improve to 9-5 on the year, while Seminole dropped to 5-2. The Lady Chieftains’ only previous loss was to Byng.
Ada led just 21-15 at halftime but outscored Seminole 25-7 over the final two frames to pull away.
“We were kind of lethargic to start the game, but we got going in the second half,” said Ada head coach Christie Jennings. “Seminole, the way they junk their defense up, it’s kind of hard to play offense against that. But in the end, I was pleased with our effort and pleased with our execution, especially in the second half.”
Landyn Owens, who will take her talents to the University of Hartford upon graduation, hit a baseline jumper and two free throws to open the third quarter and spark a 12-3 run to break open the tight game.
Owens assisted on a layup by Shayla Wofford later in the run and Ada got a fast-break bucket from Carizma Nelson and another jumper by Owens to end the second quarter.
Wofford hit a pair of free throws to open the fourth quarter and put her team ahead 33-18.
Owens finished with a double-double that included 19 points and 13 rebounds. Wofford followed with 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
Ada finished the game on a 10-2 run highlighted by three points from Abbey Strong and a 3-point basket by Rylynn Truett, Ada’s two freshmen reserves that were suited up for the Lady Cougars. Ada was still without a host of players in a COVID-19 quarantine and starter Amaya Frizell had been added to the already big list earlier in the week.
Jennings praised the efforts of Truett and Strong on the defensive end with both drawing the assignment of chasing Seminole’s Holli Ladd around.
“We’ve had to be creative with such a short bench. We’ve been using those freshmen to run some junk defenses ourselves. Abbey did such a good job on (Ladd) and just kind of tuckered her out. And then we sent Rylynn in to do the same thing,” she explained.
Senior Katyanna Andrews led Seminole with nine points. Reese Street yanked down 10 rebounds for the visitors but scored just two points.
Jennings said everyone was back in the gym over the weekend except Frizell.
“It’s been fun to have to get creative and to survive these last few games. We went 4-0 with a short bench. I’m so proud of our kids for doing whatever it took to make that happen,” she said. “It will be fun to get those kids back in the gym. They’ve really missed it. We’re ready to get them back.”
The Lady Cougars are at Durant tonight and then will be off until hosting rival McAlester on Jan. 26.
