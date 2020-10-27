The 10th-ranked Ada High football team went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Tuttle most of the game before the Tigers finally secured a 14-0 victory over the Cougars Friday night at Bill Hinkle Stadium.
Tuttle remained unbeaten at 8-0 overall and 4-0 in District 4A-2 action, while the Cougars left town at 4-3, and 3-2.
It was a contest where a play or two could have affected the outcome.
“We played hard but have to play better. There’s not much margin for error when you play a team like Tuttle,” Ada head coach Chris Berus told The Ada News. “We have got to take advantage of opportunities to be able to beat teams like that.”
Ada was inches close to a huge play on its third offensive snap of the game. On a 3rd-and-4 from the Tuttle 44, quarterback Zac Carroll — filling in for starter Carter Freeland who was out with a finger injury — fired a pass to sophomore receiver Andrew Hughes that looked like it was going to result in a touchdown. But the ball caromed off Hughes’ fingertips.
“That was a great throw by Zac,” Berus said. “Zac did a good job of running the offense.”
Tuttle’s two scores came off drives of 96 and 99 yards.
“You have to give Tuttle a lot of credit. Both if their scoring drives were over 90 yards. We played hard defensively, just needed to make a few more stops,” Berus said.
Tuttle notched the lone first-half score.
After a fantastic 45-yard punt that Ada downed at the THS 4-yard line, the Tigers still drove 96 yards in 10 plays. The big play of the drive was a 41-yard pass from quarterback Jayden Seebold to wide receiver Hunter Anderson. Seebold capped the drive with a 2-yard TD keeper and Bryce Legg’s PAT kick put the Tigers on top 7-0 at the 10:13 mark of the second quarter.
With time running out in the second period, Tuttle drove all the way down to the Ada 7. However, the Cougars forced a fumble and senior Will Bailey recovered it to leave it a one-score contest at halftime.
The Cougars tried to seize the momentum on their first possession of the third quarter. Ada running back Earltuan Battles broke free for a 58-yard run — he nearly scored on the play — before being brought down from behind on the THS 9-yard line.
Facing a 4th-and-goal from the 4, Battles again got the call and looked like he carried a host of players across the goal line. But officials ruled he was down just short of a touchdown, giving the Tigers the ball.
That’s when Tuttle strung together an 18-play, 99-yard drive that tilted the contest the Tigers’ way. That back-breaking THS march was kept alive by three critical Ada penalties — a questionable personal foul against Ada safety David Johnson, who put a good hit on an intended Tuttle receiver that appeared clean and two personal foul facemask penalties.
Tuttle piled up 343 yards of total offense compared to 108 for Ada. The Cougars managed just 14 yards of offense in the first half.
Battles led Ada with 90 yards on 17 rushes. Johnson was the only AHS receiver to catch a pass in the game. He hauled in three catches for 25 yards.
Tuttle tailback Tyler Woodson led his team with 120 yards on 25 carries. Seebold threw for 121 yards but completed just 8-of-19 passes.
There were 14 total punts in the defensive contest — eight by Ada and six by Tuttle.
The Cougars are back at home this week, hosting Cushing Friday at Norris Field. Cushing (5-3, 2-3) dropped a 19-14 decision to Blanchard in Week 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.