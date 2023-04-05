The Ada and Byng High School baseball teams both had a case of the Monday blues after dropping District 4A-2 contests.
The Cougars absorbed a 13-3 loss to Chickasha while the Pirates were bounced 10-0 by Blanchard.
Both teams are still in the Top 4 of the standings entering Tuesday’s rematches with the same teams. Chickasha leads 4A-2 play at 17-2 and 9-0. Blanchard is second at 14-2 and 7-0. Ada is holding down the third spot at 14-3 and 7-1 and the Pirates fell to 7-4 and 4-2.
Coach Shane Coker’s Cougars are scheduled to host North Rock Creek at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Byng is at home Friday for a festival with Elk City (1 p.m.) and Harrah (5 p.m.).
Chickasha 13, Ada 3
The Cougars’ offense consisted of a solo home run by Carter Freeland in the first inning and a two-run blast by Jack Morris in the top of the second that put the locals in front 3-2.
The Fightin’ Chicks responded with a single run in the bottom of the second to tie the game and pushed across two more runs in the third to take the lead for good.
Chickasha would erupt for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and walked off on Joe Victery’s three-RBI double.
CHS hurler Stetson Kite didn’t allow an Ada hit over the final three scoreless innings of the contest. He struck out two, walked one and hit a batter in five total innings of work.
Besides the two home runs, Ada had only two other hits — singles by Reid Samson and Elvis Edwards.
Samson took the loss for Byng. He struck out five and walked five in four innings.
Victery led a nine-hit Chickasha offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Palesano finished 2-for-2 with a walk, a double and two RBIs. Layton Bryan went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Braxton Givens finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a rub scored for the home team.
Blanchard 10, Byng 0
The Pirates simply couldn’t solve the pitching of Blanchard ace Gage Ellison, who tossed a five-inning, no-hitter. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in the strong performance on the mound.
Byng’s lone base runner came when Cooper McCage reached on an error to lead off the fourth inning.
The Lions led 8-0 before scoring two runs in the bottom of the fifth to walk off with the run-rule victory. The final BHS run came when Brayson Carter scored on a passed ball.
Blanchard collected nine hits in the game, led by Carter who finished 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Aiden Kilgore went 2-for-4 and scored a pair of runs, while Kobe Madron finished 2-for-3 with a run scored. Hudsen Periman went 1-for-1 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the home team.
Byng pitchers Bo Boatwright, Preston Welch and Kendon Wood combined for three strikeouts, seven walks and two hit batters. They surrendered five earned runs thanks to five Byng errors.
