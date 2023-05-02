SEMINOLE — The Ada High School baseball team couldn’t make an early 1-0 lead hold up in a 3-1 loss to Bridge Creek in the second game of the Class 4A Bi-District series Friday at the Seminole High School baseball field.
The Cougars saw their season come to an end at 19-14, while Bridge Creek moved on to regional play with a 22-14 mark.
Coach Shane Coker’s club got on the scoreboard in the top of the second inning when Jack Morris reached on a one-out infield hit to third base and scored when sophomore Cade Smith laced a triple to right field to give Ada a 1-0 lead. However, Stick was left stranded 90 feet from home.
Bridge Creek got a run back in the bottom of the third inning when Reed Edmonds walked and scored on a clutch, two-out triple to the gap in right-center field by Grayson Roberson that knotted the score at 1-1.
Andrew Charles hit a one-out double for the Cougars in the top of the fifth inning but he also was left on base.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth frame, Edmonds walked again and Phillip Gingerich was hit by a pitch with one out. Roberson then punched a single to center field to load the bases.
Back-to-back run-scoring base hits from Cutter Horrell and Brock Merchant put the Bobcats on top 3-1.
Edmonds, the BC starting pitcher, did the rest. He retired the final eight Ada hitters he faced to keep the AHS offense in check. Edmonds struck out four, walked none and allowed just three hits in a strong complete-game outing for the Bobcats.
Jagger Caldwell absorbed the mound loss for Ada. He struck out five, walked six and hit a batter in six innings of work.
