After the first full week of practice, Ada head coach Brad O’Steen said the Cougars are making strides in the right direction.
“We had a really, really good week of practice. I’m really proud of where we’re at right now. I feel like we’re ahead of the curve. I think we’re further ahead than we were last year so that’s a good sign,” O’Steen told The Ada News at the team’s annual Media Day held Saturday morning inside the Dunham Indoor Facility.
O’Steen said the Ada defensive unit is probably a little ahead of the offense simply because of the core group the team has returning on that side of the football.
“Defensively, we have a lot of those guys coming back. We’ve kind of just picked up where we left off last year. We’re not having to re-teach a lot of things,” he said.
O’Steen said his upperclassmen have provided great leadership during fall drills.
“We’re having to teach the younger guys, but our older guys are doing a great job of being an example for those guys to follow,” he said.
O’Steen also gave a shout-out to the Cougar offensive line.
“Our offensive line has probably been the highlight of the offense so far, but our young skill guys are doing really well too,” he said.
The Ada coaching staff has had to cram in a little more in less time this preseason thanks to the Cougars kicking off the 2023 gridiron campaign with a Zero Week contest at Durant on Aug. 25.
“We decided to play a Zero Week game this year so we can have a bye week right before district play begins,” O’Steen said. “That way we can rest any minor injuries we might get in the first three weeks and be rested a little more for the district run.”
Ada’s lone scrimmage is Friday night at Norris Field against Class 3A’s Marlow, coached by former AHS head man Matt Weber. The freshmen will take the field at 6:30 p.m. with the junior varsity and varsity portion of the scrimmage set to begin at 7:30 p.m.
O’Steen said while most of the focus during practice sessions this week will be on the Cougars simply getting better, some time will be spent on preparations for Durant and Ardmore, Ada’s Week 1 opponent on Sept. 1
“We’re mostly just going to try to concentrate on us,” he explained. “We’ve done a little work on the teams we’re going to play early on. We’ve been running plays against that defense or that offense. We’ve worked a lot of Durant this week and next week we’ll work some on Ardmore.”
O’Steen said most of his projected starters likely won’t play when Marlow comes to town on Friday.
“We’re probably going to hold a few guys out during the scrimmage. We know those guys can play and what they can do. One of the keys to our success is staying healthy so we want to try and keep them healthy,” he said.
“It should provide a good test for us going into the Durant game,” O’Steen continued. “Coach Weber does a great job and they’re coming off a state championship. I know they’ll give us a good look.”
