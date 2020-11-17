Friday the 13th got scary in a hurry for Elk City.
The Ada High football team shifted into high gear for the playoffs and sped past the Elks 47-7 in a Class 4A play-in game Friday at Norris Field.
The Cougars scored on five of six first-half possessions, piled up 442 yards of total offense and limited the Elks to just 115 total yards in the runaway victory.
“We played well. Took advantage of our created opportunities,” said Ada head coach Chris Berus.
Ada improved to 5-4 on the year and travels to No. 10 Clinton for a second-round playoff clash with the historic rivals. Clinton defeated Harrah 38-13 last week.
The Cougars set the tone early against Elk City, opening the game with a meticulous 13-play, 80-yard drive. Running back Earltuan Battles capped that march with a 2-yard touchdown run and a Philip Jones PAT kick gave Ada a 7-0 lead at the 6:01 mark of the first period.
Ada defenders Nate Richardson and Jarron Christian stopped back-to-back Elk City drives with fumble recoveries. Christian’s big play was accompanied by a facemask penalty, setting up Ada at the Elk City 3. Quarterback Zac Carroll scored from there and another Jones kick put Ada ahead 14-0 at the 2:18 mark of the opening frame.
On the Cougars’ next possession, Carroll scrambled to his left, avoided a tackle in the backfield and raced down the sideline for a 42-yard TD keeper that pushed the Ada lead to 20-0 at the 11:23 mark of the second period.
Bruising senior running back Kohner Gallagher did most of the heavy lifting on Ada’s next scoring drive and his 2-yard scoring run gave Ada a 27-0 advantage at the 4:46 mark of the second quarter.
Ada sophomore signal-caller Carter Freeland — playing in his first game since suffering a finger injury several weeks ago — threw a 20-yard TD strike to David Johnson just before halftime that helped the Cougars carry a 33-0 lead into the break.
Elk City opened the second half with an impressive 65-yard scoring drive that was capped by a 15-yard TD pass from quarterback Drake Hughes to wideout Jayden Brown. Nike Cloud kicked the PAT to get the Elks within 33-7 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter.
The Elks gained even more momentum when they stopped Ada on downs. But Ada playmaker Andrew Hughes squashed it minutes later when he made an over-the-shoulder interception at the Ada 12-yard line and weaved his way in and out of traffic during a 56-yard return. That set up a 3-yard TD run by Battles that gave Ada a 40-7 lead at the 2:34 mark of the third period.
After a three-and-out by Elk City, Battles broke a pair of tackles on his way to a 54-yards scoring romp — his longest TD run of the season — on the final play of the third quarter to give Ada it’s 40-point victory.
The Cougars nearly ended the game with two 100-yard rushers. Battles eclipsed the century mark with 137 yards on 16 carries. Carroll had just eight rushes that produced 97 yards. Gallagher also had a solid performance with 69 yards on 14 totes.
Both of Ada’s QBs threw the ball well. Carroll completed 4-of-6 passes for 36 yards, while Freeland went 9-of-12 through the air for 111 yards.
A total of eight players had at least one catch for Ada.
Christian led the way with four catches for 36 yards. Logan Cook had 26 yards on two grabs and Darius Gilmore added two catches for 18 yards.
Cooper Patton was the leader of the Elk City offense, finishing with 85 yards on 17 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.