The Ada High football team will look to carry over the momentum created with last week's upset win over John Marshal into tonight's Fall Break contest with Harrah.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Norris Field.
The Cougars — who returned to the Associated Press Oklahoma High School football poll in the No. 13 spot— enter the game with a 3-2 overall record and sit at 2-1 in District 4A-2 play. Harrah is 2-3 and is off to an 0-2 start in the district with losses to No. 3 Tuttle (35-6) and Cushing (42-35 in overtime).
Ada head coach Chris Berus expects another hard-hitting football contest when the Panthers come to town.
"They're a very physical football team that plays a majority of underclassmen. They play extremely hard," Berus told The Ada News. "It's going to be a physical football game — no different than we've seen the last two weeks. I think that's kind of the MO of our district."
Even against highly-touted Tuttle, Harrah kept the game close for two quarters.
"They've been in every ballgame they've played. They were down 14-6 at halftime last week against Tuttle and Tuttle had to big-play them," Berus said. "They're playing some good football."
The Panthers are under the guidance of new head coach Chris Bliek, who was promoted from an assistant coach to the head coach for the 2020 season.
"He's a young guy and full of energy. You can tell those guys play hard for him," Berus said. "They play really sound defense and on offense, they're just steady. They run a lot of power counter. We have to play well. We have to show up with the right mindset."
In Week 4, Harrah exploded for 57 points in a victory over Classen SAS.
In that contest, quarterback Nolan Boone, Jr. completed 6-of-12 passes for 29 yards and a touchdown, while rushing five times for 53 yards and two more scores. Boone also scored the lone TD against Tuttle that gave the Panthers a short-lived 6-0 lead.
"The quarterback likes to run it. He's a 6-2, 200-pound kid that's physical," Berus said.
Running back Nick Moore led a ground attack that piled up 294 yards against Classen SAS with 136 yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns.
Two other players — Austin Coley and Devon MaCaraig — combined for 85 more yards and a touchdown.
Ada leads Harrah 4-1-0 in the all-time series. The Cougars blanked Harrah 31-0 in 2017 in their last meeting.
Upset special
There were plenty of Class 4A football fans and members of the media that were taken aback at Ada's win over John Marshall. That didn't surprise Berus at all.
"When you go from what we had the week before against Blanchard and how John Marshall played those guys to the way we performed Friday night, from the outside looking in it's going to be a big surprise. From our standpoint, when you know what you have and where you're at and what you're capable of doing it not as much of a surprise," he said.
"What you don't like is going through what we did the week before to get to that point, but sometimes that's part of the journey," Berus continued. "That's the neat part of the football season — the journey that you're on, the turns, the curves and the ups and downs you go through. It's how you respond to the tough situations."
Berus tipped his hat to his players for such a big turnaround in a week's time.
"The gauntlet was thrown down ... and the challenge was met," he said.
"You have to look at the man in the mirror and decide to make the changes you need to make to not have a repeat performance and our kids did that," he continued. "They took it upon themselves to be challenged and had a phenomenal week of preparation."
Berus hopes his team will use the upset special as a springboard.
"We believe this could be the beginning of some very special things," he said.
Short week
Berus said he doesn't feel like the short fall break week will bother the Cougars.
"You won't have as many full, padded practices because it's a day short so our Wednesday practice will be like our Thursday practice," he said.
"I'm a creature of habit so I don't enjoy our kids not being in school on game day," Berus continued. "But because of the way our virtual learning schedule played out, the first month of school every Friday our kids weren't in school. So this is not going to be anything new from them."
And, the Cougars will get an extra day off this weekend.
"We don't bring them in on Saturdays right now unless they need treatment anyway. So they'll have an extra day to enjoy some family time or some time to themselves. I'm sure we have some hunters on our roster," he said. "That's always good to have that little break right in the middle of the season."
