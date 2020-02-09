The Ada High boys basketball team turned back Durant 60-52 Friday night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
But thew Lions sure put up a fight until the end.
Behind a spectacular performance from 6-5 post player Jaxon Ingram, the Lions put together a fourth-quarter rally that fell just short.
Ada, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, improved to 17-5 on the year, while the Lions left town at 9-10. The Cougars were playing without injured starters Jake Shannon and Wyatt Brown.
Coach Garland Parks and company had bulldozed the Lions 67-37 Jan. 21 in Durant but Friday night's contest was a different story thanks mostly to Ingram. The DHS senior finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots.
"They played a hard, scrappy game," Parks said. "They have a really, good, tough big kid inside. He was a load tonight. We couldn't do anything with him."
Ada led by 17 after three quarters and it looked like the Cougars were on their way to another lopsided win over the Lions. However, Ingram scored 10 points during a 22-13 Durant run to end the game.
In fact, after two free throws by Daniel Long, Durant had sliced the Ada advantage to 57-50 with 1:55 left before the comeback was halted. Long also reached double figures for the visitors with 11 points.
It was all Ada early.
The Cougars hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter — two by Jaxson Robinson and one by Trey Havens and David Johnson and led 21-2 heading into the second period. Robinson, who returned to the starting lineup after missing three games with an injured wrist, also hit three free throws in Ada's initial surge.
The pendulum swung Durant's way in the second quarter. Ada finished 3-of-12 from the field in the period and the Lions outscored the Cougars 19-6 to get within 27-21 at halftime.
Ada regained the momentum in the third frame. Havens and Cooper hit 3-pointers in a 13-4 AHS volley to start the second half Robinson capped the run with a triple of his own that put the hosts on top 40-25 with just under four minutes to play in the quarter. The home team carried a 47-30 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Thanks to the injuries and a little foul trouble, Parks had to go deep into his bench. Little-used reserves Sooner Johnson, Caden Carey and Andrew Hughes gobbled up some key minutes for the Cougars.
"We had some guys we didn't expect to get very many minutes I thought came in and gave us some big minutes. Sooner, Andrew and Caden came in and played well for us," Parks said.
Robinson and Havens led the Ada offense with 20 points each. Robinson sank three 3-pointers and had seven rebounds. Havens finished 6-of-9 from the field, drained four 3-point shots and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Cooper added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Parks wasn't sure when Brown and Shannon would return to action.
"It's still a question mark. It's kind of a day by day thing. Hopefully, we'll be back at full strength in a week or so," he said.
Ada has a pair of home outings this week. The Cougars host Harrah on Tuesday night and archrival McAlester on Friday.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Jan. 8
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 60, Durant 52
DURANT 2 19 9 22 — 52
ADA 21 6 20 13 — 60
DURANT: Jaxon Ingram 12-21, 4-6, 28; Daniel Long 3-12, 4-5, 11; Brycon Ward 2-3, 0-0, 6; Darren Diggs 2-4, 0-0, 5; Zyarius Clark 1-6, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-53, 8-11, 52.
ADA: Jaxson Robinson 6-13, 5-5, 20; Trey Havens 6-9, 4-4, 20; Kaden Cooper 4-8, 2-6, 11; Austin Eastwood 2-5, 0-0, 4; David Johnson 1-6, 0-1, 3; Caden Carey 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 20-46, 11-16, 60.
Turnovers: Durant 11, Ada 5.
Steals: Durant 1, Ada 5 (Cooper 3).
Rebounds: Durant 39 (Ingram 17); Ada 28 (Robinson 7, Johnson 6).
3-point goals: Durant 4-23 (Ward 2-3, Diggs 1-2, Long 1-9); Ada 9-18 (Havens 4-7, Robinson 3-5, Johnson 1-2, Cooper 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
Technical Fouls: Cooper (A).
Commented
