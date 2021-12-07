Absolutely nothing had been easy for the Ada Cougars last week. Their season-opener with Kingston was certainly no different.
Senior Camryn Reed sank two clutch free throws with 17.1 seconds left in the game to help the Cougars hang on for a 49-47 emotional win over the Redskins Friday during “Live Like Wyatt” night inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Ada, ranked No. 18 in Class 5A, starts off the year with a win, while Kingston — No. 15 in 3A — is 1-1.
The win couldn’t have been much sweeter for a Cougar club playing its first ballgame without Wyatt Ezekiel Brown in the starting lineup. In fact, in a tribute to Brown, only four starters were introduced before the game. A fifth player didn’t join the game until moments after the tipoff.
After the final buzzer sounded, a fantastic hug-fest began as the Cougars celebrated the victory.
“It was a great win for all these kids. It’s been a tough, hard week for them and for everyone,” said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield. “They’re just so resilient. They pulled together and are loving each other and you saw tonight, that’s what that was. They faced adversity throughout the game, but they just kept pulling each other along. They remained positive and that’s what it takes.”
Ada trailed 32-29 after Kingston’s Reid Samson delivered a thunderous dunk at the 3:36 mark that seemed to give the visitors all the momentum.
However, Ada rolled with that punch and responded by ending the third period on a 10-1 surge that put the home team ahead 39-33 heading to the fourth frame. Silky smooth sophomore Devon Maccollister scored eight of Ada’s 10 points during the pivotal run. He started by making a layup on a tough drive to the basket (he was fouled, but missed the free throw). He followed a pair of free throws with a big 3-pointer at the 1:53 mark that gave Ada a five-point lead and then hit one free throw with 33 seconds left to cap the run.
Maccollister led all scorers with 24 points and also had three rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Kingston refused to go away and a 3-pointer from Brady Brister knotted the score at 41-41 with 3:50 left in the fourth quarter.
Ada responded by scoring the next six points — four by Maccollister, who had a steal and layup and a basket inside by AHS big man Josh Murray, a 6-5 senior— that pushed the Ada advantage back to 47-41 with 2:48 left.
After Kingston had crept with 47-44, Reed buried what turned out to be the two game-winning free throws to make it a two-possession game.
“We work on those pressure situations in practice, hoping it pays off it a game and that’s what happened tonight,” Caufield said. “We preach to those kids that when those moments are there, you have to take them. You can’t hesitate. You have to believe you’re the guy to take that shot or you’re the guy to take those free throws. I believe in every single one of them.”
Brister swished a meaningless 30-foot 3-pointer for the Redskins as time expired.
“Going into the night, the thing I told them was to go compete — compete as hard as you can and we’ll live with the results,” Caufield said. “It felt great after such a hard week to see them continue to lock in when they needed to and focus when they needed to.”
Reed finished with 12 points, five rebounds and was 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Andrew Hughes grabbed a team-best eight rebounds for the home team.
Brister finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Redskins, while the 6-11 Samson added 12 points for the visitors.
“That’s a really good team we beat. I look for them to do great things down the road. They’re well-coached. He does a tremendous job with those kids,” Caufield said.
Both teams missed too many free throws. Ada finished 14-of-24 from the charity stripe compared to a 16-of-29 effort by the Redskins.
The Cougars return home tonight when Tecumseh visits the Cougar Activity Center.
———o———
By The Numbers
Friday, Dec. 3
BOYS
At Cougar Activity Center
Ada 49, Kingston 47
KINGSTON 11 14 8 14 — 47
ADA 11 13 15 10 — 49
KINGTON: Brady Brister 6-21, 3-5, 17; Reid Sampson 4-5, 4-7, 12; Jahiem Nash 2-2, 1-2, 5; Dakota Wiebener 1-5, 0-0, 3; Braden Matchen 0-3, 3-5, 3; Mason Burkhalter 1-4, 1-2, 3; Brycen Ward 0-1, 2-2, 2; Gage Gill 0-0, 1-2, 1; Cole Morgan 0-3, 1-4, 1. Totals: 14-42, 16-29, 47.
ADA: Devon Maccollister 9-14, 5-8, 24; Camryn Reed 3-11, 4-4, 12; Josh Murray 2-4, 0-0, 4; Jack Morris 0-2, 4-10, 4; Andrew Hughes 1-7, 1-2, 3; Cooper Patterson 1-3, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-41, 14-24, 49.
Turnovers: Kingston 11, Ada 14.
Steals: Kingston 8 (Matchen 3); Ada 6 (Maccollister 4).
Rebounds: Kingston 36 (Brister 7); Ada 38 (Hughes 8).
3-point goals: Kingston 3-14 (Brister 2-7, Wiebner 1-4); Ada 3-17 (Reed 2-8, Maccollister 1-4).
Fouled out: None.
