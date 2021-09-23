Let’s get physical.
That’s the message Ada head coach Brad O’Steen is sending to his troops heading into a Week 4 road game with Tecumseh Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Both teams won their first games of the season last week on the road. Ada bested Durant 28-6 and Tecumseh topped host Elgin 27-14.
O’Steen said the Savages want to run a power football scheme behind a big, physical offensive line.
“They do a lot of heavy sets and their offensive line and tight ends are really physical. I would say their offensive line is the strength of their football team,” he said. “We have to match their physicality.”
The THS offensive line is anchored by senior left guard Jay Mitchell (6-5, 315). He’ll be aided by fellow linemen senior Brennon Carter (6-5, 275), sophomore Keegen Plumley and senior Andrew Hobbs (6-1, 235) along with tight end Hayden Coker (6-3, 210).
“They are a big, physical football team that loves running the football. We’ve got to go match that physicality and handle what they throw at us defensively and handle the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football,” O’Steen said. “Defensively, we have to try and keep things at the line of scrimmage and not get driven backward. The key to that is playing low and playing aggressive.”
In the Savages’ win at Elgin last week, senior quarterback Monte Valois led the THS rushing attack with 15 attempts for 104 yards. Senior tailback Chad Wynne generated 83 yards on 12 carries and the two touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is really good and their back runs hard between the tackles,” O’Steen said.
Tecumseh senior wide receiver Jaxon Meyers had four catches for 38 yards against the Owls.
The Savages start 10 seniors on offense.
O’Steen said a new season starts Friday night in Tecumseh.
“Everything we’ve done to this point was getting ready for districts,” he said. “Your first three games are kind of tests to see where you’re at.”
O’Steen said preparation for the district opener has been top-notch so far.
“We had our best Monday practice of the year. Tuesday was probably our best offensive practice,” he said. “Defensively we’re switching out personnel to match their personnel so we spent a lot of time doing that. But overall we started the week with two really good days of practice.”
Ada defeated Tecumseh 21-13 last year at Norris Field and the Cougars lead the all-time series 18-5-0.
Week 3 Rewind
The Ada Cougars got off to a quick start in their win over Durant, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions.
“It was very important for our kids to come out and have success early. It showed we were dialed in. We made some big plays offensively and then sustained drives by running the football. It was very goods for our kids to do that right off the bat,” O’Steen said.
After that, Ada left a number of points off the scoreboard.
“We had two touchdowns called back. We just have to play smarter,” he said.
Ada also drove to the Durant 7-yard line right before halftime but couldn’t score before time ran out. Ada used two offensive plays to try and score. On the second play, quarterback Carter Freeland was forced to scramble to his right after his first option didn’t materialize and that used up all the time.
“We drive down the field in our two-minute offense. I thought we could run two plays ... but we ran out of time. The second play was supposed to be a quick pass and happen really fast and if that didn’t work, we wanted the opportunity to kick a field goal which would have been nice for our young kicker,” O’Steen explained.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.