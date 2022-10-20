If there ever was a “trap game” for the Ada High School team, this week would be it.
The Cougars travel to Fort Gibson for a Thursday night Fall Break contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.
Ada enters the game after putting together arguable its two best games of the season — a 47-14 win over Madill and a 55-0 victory over Stilwell and ends the 2022 campaign with back-to-back showdowns against District 4A-4 leaders No. 5 Poteau and No. 3 Broken Bow.
Meanwhile, Fort Gibson is 0-7 on the season and searching for its first win.
However, Ada head coach Brad O’Steen believes his team will be focused on the task at hand after making the 134-mile road trip Thursday night.
“Obviously, they’re struggling,” O’Steen said when asked about the Tigers. “They’re kind of a scary team because they’re better than 0-7. I thought they played Broken Bow really well and gave them a lot of problems.”
In that contest, the Tigers had Broken Bow reeling early and led 24-6 at halftime.
“We can’t overlook anybody. We have to handle our business no matter who the next team up is,” O’Steen said. “The message we sent to our guys is you can’t overlook anybody because we’ve got some bigger games coming up on down the road. We’ve had a good week of practice. These guys are locked in.”
The Cougs have played great football in the two games following a tough road loss to Hilldale and definitely appear to be locked in.
“I thought we played really well against Madill and we carried that over into the first half against Stilwell,” O’Steen said.
The Cougar coaching staff has been impressed with Fort Gibson’s offensive and defensive lines during film study.
“They’ve got some good kids and they’re big up front. They’re all very good,” O’Steen said. “Their big kids up front play really hard and get off the ball. That’s their strength defensively, too.”
The FG offensive line includes senior left tackle Andrew Sparks (6-2, 260), junior left guard Jake Spencer (6-1, 260) and junior center Ryan Capps (6-1, 270).
Senior Cole Mahaney is the starting quarterback for Fort Gibson but he’s been banged up off and on this season. Mahaney has completed 45-of-79 passes for 578 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions in four games for the Tigers. He has a capable backup in junior Parker Lockhart, who has appeared in all seven games for Fort Gibson and has went 59-of-121 through the air with 585 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
The Tigers piled up 220 rushing yards during a 58-27 loss to Madill in Week 7. Senior Landon Nail led the FG ground game with 96 rushing yards on 16 caries. Kaydan Hunt added 81 yards on 14 carries and Brelynn Macomb followed with 33 yards on 10 tries. The Tigers piled up 220 total rushing yards.
O’Steen said the Tigers have suffered a number of injuries on defense.
“On defense, they have a lot of injuries. They have three or four on the back end that haven’t been playing,” he said.
Fort Gibson was without injured standout wide receiver Hunter Branch last week. For the season, Branch has 27 receptions for 441 yards and two scores.
Thursday’s contest will be the first-ever matchup between Ada and Fort Gibson.
Return to sender
Ada junior speedster Demontre Patterson has returned three kicks to the house this season and none have counted due to ill-timed penalties.
O’Steen hopes to see a couple added to the scoreboard before the season ends.
“Maybe one of these times we’ll get a punt return or a kickoff return for a touchdown and not have it called back,” he said.
While Patterson continues to improve at receiver, he’s been most dangerous as the Cougar return guy.
“He’s got a lot of talent. We’re proud of Demontré. He’s a really great athlete and is very fast,” O’Steen said. “He’s been growing a lot over the last few weeks. He’s a great weapon in the return game. But we have guys blocking for him too.”
Thursday preparation
O’Steen said the Cougars have adjusted well to back-to-back weeks with early Thursday kickoffs.
There’s been more change in the Ada workout schedule this week due to school being out for Fall Break.
“I’m really proud of the kids for handling the different environments. We’re having to travel a lot and have short work weeks. I’m proud of the kids’ ability to get locked in when we need to get work done and then go turn it on Friday night or Thursday night,” he said.
Injury updates
Ada lineman Jagger Caldwell was limping around with an ankle injury after last week’s win over Stilwell. And while it looked bad following the game, the ankle has taken well to treatment.
“It was swelled up bigger than Dallas. But they treated it and he practiced on Monday,” O’Steen said.
There’s a good chance Ada Xander Rhynes could be eased back into the lineup after recovering from an ankle injury.
The Cougars could add another receiver to the mix soon. Freshman Lakievin Richardson has finally been released “to do light work” from an ankle injury.
“It was good to see him get that boot off,” O’Steen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.