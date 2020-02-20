The Ada High wrestling team will send nine athletes to the Class 5A East Regional Tournament, set for Friday and Saturday at Glenpool High School.
The loaded regional includes ranked teams No. 1 Collinsville, No. 2 Skiatook, No. 4 Glenpool, No. 7 Durant, No. 9 Pryor, No. 12 Claremore and No. 14 Coweta. The action begins at 11 a.m. Friday.
Ada head coach Kyle Bohannon said his squad is looking forward to the challenge.
“(Collinsville and Skiatook) have some guys that can really go wrestle. But we just have to go wrestle our matches. We can’t worry about who they are or what they’ve done in the past. We just need to show up do what we do in the wrestling room every day, and that’s go compete and wrestle hard,” he said.
The top five finishers in each weight class at the regional will advance to next week’s Class 5A State Tournament, scheduled for Feb. 28-29 at State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
“If our guys go out there and wrestle their matches, I think there’s a good possibility we’ll send some kids to the state tournament,” Bohannon said.
The Cougars won five duals this season, including an impressive 48-24 win over Class 3A No. 13 Sulphur. Ada dropped a narrow 35-33 decision to Class 5A No. 7 Durant.
Bohannon has also seen a number of his wrestlers fare well at regular-season tournaments at Skiatook, Carl Albert, Glenpool, the Midwestern Conference Tournament in Shawnee and The Beast of the Beach Tournament in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, where the Cougars placed 10th out of a rugged field of 29 squads.
“We’ve had some highs and a little bit of lows with sickness and injuries and things like that. It’s kind of been a little bit of a roller coaster of a season. But you deal with that every year,” he said. “A lot of our guys are wrestling well at the right time.”
Four of Ada’s top performers this season are Kohner Gallagher at 182 pounds, Maximus Rhybes at 170 pounds, Tre Ivy at 126 pounds and Jose Palma at 113 pounds.
“Those four have all had some big wins and have put themselves in a position to hopefully get seeded high this weekend at regionals,” Bohannon said. “Not that seeds matter, but it kind of gives you some recognition and hopefully a pathway to the state tournament. We’ve had some individuals that have had quite a bit of success.”
Gallagher, who finished fourth at state last year, hopes for an even bigger finish this season as a junior. Gallagher enters regional play with an impressive 29-1 record. His only setback was to Piedmont’s Austin Cooley, who was runner-up at 182 pounds at the state tournament in 2019.
“Kohner is 29-1 on the season, and that speaks for itself. He was undefeated in duals,” Bohannon said.
Junior Maximus Rhynes, a state qualifier from last season, carries a 24-9 record into the 170-pound fray at Glenpool.
“He’s had several wins this season. We’ve pushed him really hard this last little bit to get things kind of cleaned up. We want to make sure when he gets to regionals this weekend, he’s ready to roll,” Bohannon said.
Sophomore Tre Ivy has also posted a 24-9 record at 126 pounds.
“Tre has really come on strong for us the second part of the season. That’s kind of what we look for in all of our kids. It’s not the way you start the season, it’s how you finish,” Bohannon said. “Things seem to be clicking for him right now, and we’re excited to see what happens for him this weekend. He placed at Carl Albert and Skiatook and was runner-up at our conference tournament.”
Jose Palma has quietly put together an 18-8 freshman campaign for the Cougars at 113 pounds.
“We’ve been really pleased with Jose. He’s a kid that’s exciting to watch and is a great kid to be around,” Bohannon said. “He’s a competitor through and through. We love sending him out on the mat to see what’s going to happen.”
Other Cougars heading to the regional at Glenpool are Phillip Cravatt (7-11) at 106 pounds, William Thomas (15-14) at 160 pounds, Cotie Bennett (12-12) at 195 pounds, Wyatt Jarvis (14-14) at 220 pounds and heavyweight Blaine Wright (8-12). Following is a closer look at each of those AHS athletes:
• Cravatt, sophomore: “He’s another kid that’s coming along right here toward the end and winning some matches for us, and hopefully that’s going to carry over into Friday and Saturday,” Bohannon said.
• Thomas, sophomore: “Another kid that’s come on for us and has had a great second part of the season is William Thomas. He’s maturing right in front of our eyes on the mat. We’ve watched him win some matches and grow in those matches,” Bohannon said.
• Bennett, junior: Bennett didn’t wrestle for Ada as a sophomore.
“He’s made us a great hand this season. He’s getting his legs back under him ... and getting his mat awareness back,” Bohannon said.
• Jarvis, junior: One of the highlights of the season for Jarvis was a fourth-place finish at the conference tournament.
“He’s a great kid and a hard worker. He’s put himself in a pretty good position this season to make a run at regionals,” Bohannon said. “He’s another one of those kids through the course of the season that has gotten better and better and has become a stronger wrestler.”
• Wright, senior: “He’s got all the potential in the world to do great things on the mat. We’re hoping we see that out of him this weekend,” Bohannon said.
