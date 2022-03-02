The Ada High Boys basketball team used a big first half and pushed past Harding Prep Charter 77-59 in a Class 4A Regional consolation contest Monday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Coach Kyle Caufield’s club improved to 16-10 on the year, while Harding Charter bowed out of the playoffs at 5-16.
The Cougars met Sulphur Tuesday afternoon in a regional consolation championship contest.
Against the Eagles, the Cougars raced out to leads of 20-7 after one quarter and 44-23 at halftime.
“We responded well after the tough loss the other night. We did a good job of getting off to a good start,” Caufield said. “We moved the ball well and took what the defense gave us. We did a good job of finishing at the rim and making open shots when they presented themselves.”
Caufield said his team also crashed the boards and were sound defensively.
“We competed on the defensive end and rebounded the ball really well. This group is resilient and we knew they would be ready to go today,” he said.
Jack Morris scored a game-high 23 points to pace the Cougar attack. He also had nine rebounds.
Devon MacCollister hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 16 points and had six assist for Ada and Andrew Hughes was next with 14 to go with five boards.
Ada’s balanced offense also saw Camryn Reed hit double figures with 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Harding Prep got 18 points from Jaxon Lugrand, including a trio of 3-pointers and 12 points for Terry Nguyen. Ethan Charleston followed with 10 points and Elijah Alsup hit three shots from beyond the arc for his nine points.
The Cougars finished 14-of-24 from the free-throw line and the Eagles were 12-of-18 from the stripe.
