DURANT — Ada tailback Darius Gilmore scored touchdowns on Ada’s first three possessions and the Cougars coasted from there in a 28-6 win over Durant Friday night at Paul Laird Field.

It was the first Ada victory under new head coach Brad O’Steen.

It was a dominant effort by the Cougars, who out-gained the Lions 355 to 146 in total offense. Ada used a balanced attack that produced 171 yards on the ground and 184 yards through the air.

Gilmore finished with 15 carries for 84 yards to go with his three first-quarter scores. Ada quarterback Carter Freeland completed 11-of-16 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown — a nice 23-yard toss to Andrew Hughes in the corner of the end zone while running to his right on a fourth-down play.

Both offenses went to a predominantly rushing attack in the second half, won by Ada 7-0.

The Cougars improved to 1-2 on the year heading into their District 4A-2 opener at Tecumseh in Week 4.

A full report on Friday’s victory over Durant will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Ada News.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you