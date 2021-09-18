DURANT — Ada tailback Darius Gilmore scored touchdowns on Ada’s first three possessions and the Cougars coasted from there in a 28-6 win over Durant Friday night at Paul Laird Field.
It was the first Ada victory under new head coach Brad O’Steen.
It was a dominant effort by the Cougars, who out-gained the Lions 355 to 146 in total offense. Ada used a balanced attack that produced 171 yards on the ground and 184 yards through the air.
Gilmore finished with 15 carries for 84 yards to go with his three first-quarter scores. Ada quarterback Carter Freeland completed 11-of-16 passes for 181 yards and one touchdown — a nice 23-yard toss to Andrew Hughes in the corner of the end zone while running to his right on a fourth-down play.
Both offenses went to a predominantly rushing attack in the second half, won by Ada 7-0.
The Cougars improved to 1-2 on the year heading into their District 4A-2 opener at Tecumseh in Week 4.
A full report on Friday’s victory over Durant will appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Ada News.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.