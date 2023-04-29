SEMINOLE — The Ada High baseball team was its own worst enemy during their Class 4A Bi-District opener against Bridge Creek Friday morning at the Seminole High School baseball field.
The Cougars were limited to just two hits and committed seven errors in a 5-0 loss to the Bobcats. Game 2 wasn’t completed at press time. If Ada forced an if-necessary contest, it would be played today back in Seminole on Saturday at a time TBA.
The game was scoreless until Bridge Creek finally broke the ice with a pair of error-aided runs in the top of the fifth inning. B James led off that inning with a double and raced home on an RBI single from A Barbier, who trotted down to second base via an Ada error during the play. Barbier scored from second when R Edmonds reached on another Ada miscue to put Bridge Creek on top 2-0.
The Bobcats scored three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning on a run-scoring hit by C Horrell and two more Ada errors.
The Cougars’ best opportunity to score came in the bottom of the third inning when JD Dugan led off with a double and raced all the way to third on a nice sacrifice bunt by Hunter McDonald. But Dugan was one of six players left on base.
Ada’s only other hit was a single to center field by Andrew Charles with two outs in the bottom of the second inning.
Barbier earned the pitching win with a complete-game shutout. He struck out five and walked three in seven solid innings.
Ada hurler Reid Samson absorbed the tough loss. He struck out nine, walked three and allowed just one earned run in a complete-game effort.
