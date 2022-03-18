CHANDLER — The Ada High baseball team was locked in a tight battle with Tulsa’s NOAH Home School through three innings Thursday afternoon at the Mark Howard Memorial Tournament in Chandler.
However, Sam Charboneau and Jack Morris both delivered two-run singles in the top of the fourth inning to snap a 3-3 tie and propel the Cougars to a 9-4 victory in a pool-play contest.
Ada improved to 7-0 and will continue tournament action today. The Cougars are set to meet Dibble at 10 a.m. and Sallisaw at 12:10 p.m.
Hunter Condon and Brodie Andrews got Ada started in the top of the fifth inning with a pair of walks wrapped around the first AHS out of the inning.
Reid Samson then attempted a sacrifice bunt and reached first safely on a NOAH error to load the bases.
Charboneau thing hit a single to left field that produced two runs and gave the Cougars a 5-3 lead.
After Samson and Charboneau pulled off a double steal that left the runners at second and third, Morris reached on an infield single. Both runners scored on the play to boost Ada’s lead to 7-3.
Both starting pitchers had trouble staying in the strike zone during the windy conditions.
Ada’s Brodie Andrews struck out 10, walked seven, hit two batters and scattered three hits in five innings. None of the three runs he surrendered were earned thanks to four AHS errors in the game.
Jacob Rasmussen had a similar day on the mound for the Jaguars. He struck out seven, walked seven and allowed just four earned runs in six innings. NOAH was credited with five errors in the contest.
Charboneau led Ada’s seven-hit offense, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Five other Ada players had one hit each.
Condon and Carter Freeland drove in runs for Ada.
NOAH’s three hits came from Cobin Stockstill, Kent Shiew and Hunter Bennett. Cade Bauer scored two runs for the Jaguars.
