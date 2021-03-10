Cougars finish second at Purcell Invitational

PURCELL — The Ada High boys golf team finished second Monday at the 2021 Purcell Invitational to kick off the season.
The tournament was played at the Brent Bruel Golf Course.
Lindsay won the team title with a score of 334 and the Cougars were three strokes back at 337.
Rounding out the Top 5 was Oklahoma Christian School at 348, Crossings Christian at 355 and Washington at 359. There were 15 teams that entered the tournament.
“Today was a pretty good finish overall, but we have much work to do to be competitive with teams in our class,” said Ada head coach Robert Powell. “Conditions were very difficult and we have to be able to manage things better than we did today.”
Ryder Cowan of OCS won the medalist crown with a 72. Jax Brewer of Washington was next with a 76 and he was followed by Max Garza of Mt. Saint Mary at 77, Parker Payne of Noble at 78 and Bryant Polhill of Oklahoma Christian at 79.
Michael Huff paced the Cougars with a score of 81. Mack Weems and David Anderson carded scores of 84, Derek Layton was next at 88 and Seth Stowers finished with a 105.
Ada is now off until April 8 when the Cougars hed to the Southern Oklahoma Invitational held at the Duncan Golf and Tennis Club.
