Cougars finish fifth at Plainview track meet

PLAINVIEW — The Ada High School boys track team finished fifth at the 2023 Plainview Indian Invitational last week.
Plainview won the team title with 103 points. Heritage Hall was runner-up at 94, Ardmore followed at 72 and Denison, Texas, was fourth with 61.50 points. Ada and Cache tied with 59 points each.
Deante Lindsay had another strong outing for the Cougars. The Ada sophomore finished first in the 300m Meter Hurdles with a time of 41.08 and was runner-up in the 110m Hurdles in 15.61. Kaden Barron of Ringling won the 110m gold in a time of 15.48.
Ada’s 4x400 Meter Relay squad, consisting of Xander Rhynes, Gavin Hamilton, Tremain Gray and Lakevien Richardson captured first place with a time of 3:31.99. A team from Cache was second in 3:33.69.
Sophomore Gavin Gunter won the Discus Throw with a heave of 151’06”.
In the High Jump, junior Devon MacCollister finished second with a jump of 6’2”. Graham Murphy of Heritage Hall won that competition with a leap of 6’08”.
Ada’s 4x100 Meter Relay team settled in at fifth place with a time of 45.02. That squad included Xander Rhynes, Deante Lindsay, Gavin Hamilton and Lakevien Richardson.
Ada junior Tyley Dotson was the Shot champion with a toss of 40’. Amanda Flores of Marietta followed with a length of 37’03.50”.
The Ada High track team plays host to the 2023 Reirdon Relays on Friday.
