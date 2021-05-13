BLANCHARD — Ada High boys golf coach Robbie Powell would have loved for his team to have been able to find two more strokes during the Class 4A State Tournament held Monday and Tuesday at the Winter Creek Golf and Country Club in Blanchard.
The Cougars shot a respectable three-day total of 338-308-332—978, good enough for a fifth-place finish in the 13-team field.
Ada was one stroke behind second-ranked and perennial golf juggernaut Heritage Hall, who was fourth with a score of 977.
“I was a little disappointed that we came up a shot short of catching Heritage Hall for fourth place, but we just put ourselves too far behind in round No. 1,” Powell said. “I thought we had a decent performance as a team and finished about where I expected.”
Top-ranked Cascia Hall won the 4A state title with a score of 908. Elk City was second at 927 followed by Holland Hall at 957. Grove was sixth with a score of 1,050.
Tuesday’s final round featured a two and a half hour rain delay, which made tough playing conditions even worse.
Senior Mack Weems earned All-State honors after finishing fourth in the individual standings with a three-round total of 76-72-79—227. Tress Hill of Elk City won the medalist crown with a 207, a stroke ahead of runner-up Will Sides of Cascia Hall who turned in a score of 208. Drew Mabry of Holland Hall was third at 217 while Weems, Zack Decker of Grove and Seminole’s Carson Newton all posted scores of 227.
Ada senior Michael Huff landed in 13th place with a score of 80-74-82—236.
“Overall it was a pretty successful season with a Top 5 finish at state and having Mack Weems make the 2021 All-State Golf Team,” Powell said.
Rounding out Ada’s scores were David Anderson with a 91-81-87—256, David Johnson with a 91-81-87—259 and Derek Layton with a 108-90-95—293.
Powell gave a shoutout to the Oak Hills Golf and Country Club and the Lakewood Golf Course for allowing the Cougars to practice as the local courses.
“I want to thank Oak Hills Country Club again for all the support they give us along with Lakewood Golf Course. Both places allow us to practice when we need to at the high school and junior high level,” he said. “We would not be nearly as successful without the help of both places.”
The Results
BOYS
CLASS 4A STATE
May 10-11
At Winter Creek Golf Course
Team Standings
1. Cascia Hall 302-296-310—908
2. Elk City 303-297-327—927
3. Holland Hall 325-314-318—957
4. Heritage Hall 324-317-336—977
5. ADA 338-308-332—978
6. Grove 365-349-336—1050
7. Cushing 346-351-358—1055
8. Tuttle 356-354-363—1073
9. Oologah 367-350-363—1080
10. Broken Bow 387-365-376—1128
11. Poteau 360-393-390—1143
12. Bethany 387-390-409—1186
13. Cache 423-407-416—1246
Individual Top 5
Tress Hill (Elk City) 69-67-71—207
Will Sides (Cascia Hall) 68-68-72—208
Drew Mabry (Holland Hall) 75-70-72—217
Mack Weems (Ada) 76-72-79—227
Zack Decker (Grove) 81-73-73—227
Ada Individual Scores
Mack Weems 76-72-79—227
Michael Huff 80-74-82—236
David Anderson 91-81-84—256
David Johnson 91-81-87—259
Derek Layton 108-90-95—293
