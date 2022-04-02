KINGSTON — The Ada High School baseball team needed three runs in the top of the ninth inning to scoot past Broken Bow 9-6 in a wild first-round matchup Thursday at the Kingston Tournament.
The Cougars improved to 13-1 on the year and met host Kingston in a Friday semifinal contest. Today’s championship contest begins at 3 p.m. with the third-place contest set for 1 p.m.
Jack Morris led off the ninth inning with a base hit and went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reid Samson. Jagger Caldwell was then hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second.
Caden Ross then delivered a clutch RBI double to snap a 6-6 tie and give Ada a 7-6 lead.
John David Muse later hit a two-out, two-RBI single that drove in a pair of runs and gave Ada some cushion at 9-6.
The Cougars recorded two quick outs to start the bottom of the ninth inning, but Broken Bow got two runners aboard via a walk and a wild pitch on a third strike. But Muse got Mark Martin to ground out to the shortstop to end the game.
Muse earned the mound win in relief. He struck out five, walked four, hit a batter and allowed no runs and just two hits in four innings. Hunter Condon got the start and struck out seven, walked two and surrendered five earned runs in five innings.
Mused paced Ada at the plate from the top of the batting order. He finished 3-for-5 with a triple, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Morris went 3-for-5 and scored twice, while Ross finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored.
Trenton Shomo led a nine-hit Savage offense, going 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Kaden Metcalf went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored for Broken Bow.
