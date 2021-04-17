Cougars fall to host Wampus Cats

ATOKA — The Ada High School baseball team found a dry place to play Thursday and host Atoka made the Cougars pay.
The Wampus Cats broke open a tight game and ended the contest on a run-rule with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Ada 9-1.
The Cougars have now lost six straight games and dropped to 13-15, while Atoka improved to 21-5.
Atoka led 3-1 before Hunder Condon got Ada on the scoreboard with a solo home run over the left-field fence with one out in the top of the sixth inning. The Cougars got runners at the corners later in the inning but couldn’t get them home.
Tyson Barrett’s walk-off, two-RBI double capped Atoka’s six-run burst in the bottom of the sixth.
Morgan Gardner earned the pitching win for Atoka. He struck out two, walked three and allowed just four hits and the lone run in six innings. Brodie Andrews absorbed the loss for Ada. He struck out seven and walked four in five innings of work.
The Cougars’ other hits, all singles, came from Cade Sliger, Andrews and Zac Carroll.
Holton Franklin led a seven-hit Wampus Cats’ offense, finishing 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kollin Ritchie also drove in two runs, while Reece Garcia finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Ada is scheduled to return to Atoka today, weather permitting. Ada hosts Plainview on Monday and travels to Plainview on Tuesday for a pair of key District 4A-3 matchups. Plainview is currently third in the district at 8-2 and the Cougars are fourth at 8-4.
