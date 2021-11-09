The Ada High School football team wanted to send its seniors out on a high note. That note couldn’t have been much higher.
The Cougars piled up over 400 yards of total offense and soared past the Classen SAS Comets 47-12 in their regular-season finale Friday on Senior Night at Norris Field.
Ada finished the season at 3-7 overall and 2-5 in District 4A-2 play, while Classen ended at 1-9 and 0-7. Ada finished fifth in the district standings. The top four teams earn playoff bids.
“I’m proud of our kids. Even though we got knocked out of the playoff picture, we practiced this week like we were 9-0,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen told The Ada News amidst the postgame celebration.
“Our kids are buying into what we are doing,” he continued. “Our seniors stayed positive through the journey. I’m really proud of the seniors. We’re going to miss those guys. That leadership is moving this program forward. I’m really excited about the future.”
Ada struck first when senior Trey Ivy capped a six-play, 48-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown catch in the corner of the end zone. Tyler Walker’s PAT kick was good and Ada led 7-0 at the 6:35 mark of the opening period. The short field was set when the Cougars partially blocked a Classen SAS punt.
The Comets took advantage of an Ada lost fumble and struck back when receiver Jailen Toure came down with a 6-yard TD catch despite being blanketed by Ada defender Andrew Hughes. Due to a penalty, Classen SAS had two opportunities to convert on a two-point try but a pass and a run failed, leaving Ada clinging to a 7-6 lead early in the second period.
After Ivy, who had a banner night during his final prep football contest, returned the ensuing kickoff 23 yards to the Classen 44, the Cougars needed just five plays to cover 56 yards. Tailback Darius Gilmore got a chunk with a 28-yard run and Xander Rhynes polished it off with a 4-yards TD run. Another Walker PAT pushed the Ada lead to 14-6 at the 7:53 mark of the second period.
Sophomore defender Fisher Marr stepped in front of an errant pass by Classen quarterback Diego Rodriguez and his interception set up the AHS offense near midfield. On the first play, Ada quarterback Carter Freeland connected with Ivy again for a 54-yard catch and run touchdown. Ivy looked like he was going to be stopped near the 27-yard line but shook off the would-be tackler on his way to the end zone. That score put Ada on top 21-6 at the 6:04 mark of the second quarter.
Things then got even worse for the Comets. Rodriguez couldn’t control a bad snap and Rhynes recovered for the Cougars at the Class 22-yard line.
Gilmore scored from two yards out and the Cougars led 28-6 with 3:13 to play in the first half.
Ada got the ball back and drove from its own 20 to a 1st-and-goal at the Classen 4. But Aaren Underwood came through and disrupted a pass attempt by Freeland, forcing an incompletion as time expired, leaving the score 28-6 at halftime.
Ada sophomore George Maddox got the Cougars started in the second half, returning an interception 39 yards to paydirt. Another Walker PAT kick was good, putting the home team ahead 35-6 at the 9:34 mark of the third quarter.
Ada used three big plays to move down the field on its next drive. After a fumbled snap led to a nine-yard loss, Freeland connected with Hughes for a 20-yard first-down pass. Rhynes later scurried for 34 yards and the drive was capped off by a 27-yard touchdown reception by senior Brogen Cochran. The PAT kick hit the left upright, but the Cougars were still in command at 41-6.
Classen showed its big-play capabilities when Toure showed off his speed during a 62-yard touchdown reception down the far sideline. Ivy intercepted the two-point pass attempt and the Cougars still led 41-12 at the 4:06 mark of the third period.
After an onside kick try by Classen didn’t go the required 10 yards (it stopped at the 49), Ada mounted its final scoring drive of the contest. The Cougars needed nine plays to march 49 yards.
Ivy capped off a monster night with a 10-yard touchdown catch with 17 seconds left in the third quarter. There was no scoring in the fourth period, giving Ada its 47-12 victory.
Ivy ended his career in style with four grabs totaling 91 yards and three touchdowns. Cochran also had a big night with three catches for 81 yards and a score.
Freeland completed 11-of-20 passes for 228 yards and four touchdowns for the hosts.
Gilmore led the Cougar ground game with 94 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. Rhynes had just five carries but totaled 57 yards and a score.
Classen’s two-quarterback offense ended up with 157 yards through the air. Elijah Green completed 11-of-16 passes for 103 yards, while Rodriguez finished 11-of-20 for 54 yards and a TD. Green also led the CHS rushing attack with 76 yards on eight carries.
Every player on the Ada High football roster — including 17 freshmen — got into the game by the time the fourth quarter rolled around.
“We played every kid tonight and played a lot of young kids,” O’Steen said.
The first-year Ada coach already has the 2022 season on his mind.
“We have a lot of work to do in the off season. It doesn’t ever end. 2022 is already started, so we have to carry this over into the offseason and keep grinding,” he said.
