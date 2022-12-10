Cougars drop McAlester at Hook Eales Stadium

MCALESTER — The Ada High School wrestling team got pinfall victories by Conner Gregory, Brayden Prince, Jagger Caldwell and Will Johnson en route to a 49-24 victory over old rival McAlester Tuesday night.
The dual took place under the bright lights of Hook Eales Stadium.
Gregory pinned Conner Bassett at 120 pounds, Prince pinned Redins Bowman at 144 pounds, Caldwell pinned Jerry Thompson at 175 pounds and Johnson pinned Saul Monreal at 190 pounds.
Jake Bohannon got the best of Ada Dixon in a 10-5 decision at 138 pounds and Caden Balthrop outlasted Yohan Melina 5-1 at 215 pounds.
Braydon Holloway, Brayden McGillberg and Isaiah Hayden all won by forfeit.
Maroon & White today
The Ada High School wrestling team has scheduled a Maroon & White Dual today at the Junior High West Gym.
That event will kick off with a chili supper at 5 p.m. Chili supper tickets are available for $8 each.
Youth matches will follow at 6 p.m. and junior high and high school matches will end the dual.
The Results
Tuesday, Dec. 6
At Hook Eales Stadium
Ada 49, McAlester 24
113: Kam Hutchins (M) pinned Connor Harrison (A).
120: Conner Gregory (A) pinned Conner Bassett (M).
126: Braydon Holloway (A)won by forfeit.
132: Bradyen McGillbert (A) won by forfeit.
138: Jake Bohannon (A) defeated Adam Dixon (M), 10-5.
144: Brayden Prince (A) pinned Redius Bowman (M).
150: Gavin Watkins (M) won by forfeit.
157: Axton Gibson (Mc) won by forfeit.
165: Kenneth Cander (M) pinned JB Cagle (A).
175: Jagger Caldwell (A) pinned Jerry Thompson.
180: Will Johnson (A) pinned Saul Monreal.
215: Caden Balthrop (A) defeated Yohan Melina (M), 5-1.
HWT: Isaiah Haydon (A) won by forfeit.
