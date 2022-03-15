The Ada High School boys tennis team made it look easy during the Ada Tournament on a chilly Saturday at the Ada Tennis Center.
The Cougars raced to four individual championships and ran away with the team title.
Ada collected 64 team points and finished well ahead of runner-up Duncan, who was next at 52. Carl Albert settled for third place with 48 points, Guthrie was fourth at 42 and Byng grabbed the fifth-place spot with 40 points.
Ada’s second team finished eighth and Ada’s third team finished in the 12th spot.
The girls portion of the Ada Tournament was scheduled for Friday but was canceled due to the wintery weather that blanketed the state.
Ada is back in action on March 21 at the Duncan Tournament hosted by the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
ADA BOYS
In No. 1 Singles, Ada sophomore Halston Redwine dominated Zale Coleman-Hill of Guthrie 6-0, 6-1 in the title match.
Sophomore Drew Lillard was equally impressive in No. 2 Singles, burying Lane Goode of Guthrie 6-1, 6-0 in the championship matchup.
The Ada team of Jackson Swopes and Tate Danielson knocked off Jordan Osterdock and John Ritter of Henryetta 6-2, 7-6 to claim the No. 1 Doubles championship.
And the Ada duo of Boady Ross and Brady Bacon made it a clean championship sweep by getting past the Carl Albert combo of Angel Cervantes and Jackson Bales 6-0, 7-5.
BYNG BOYS
The Byng tennis team was led by a pair of fourth-place finishes in doubles action.
The BHS No. 1 Doubles team of Daniel Lacey and Jackson Goodman dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Gavin Curry and Deven Reyes of Duncan in the third-place match.
In No. 2 Doubles, Duncan’s team of Jonah Link and Carson Hughes defeated Byng’s Eddie Hernandez and Tyler Ware 6-0, 6-1 in the third-place matchup.
Byng junior Jake Eads knocked off Oklahoma Christian Academy’s Thompson Whitehead 6-4, 6-1 for seventh place in No. 1 Singles.
Sophomore Hunter Murray finished ninth in No. 2 Singles after a 6-4, 6-3 win over OCA’s Carter Owens.
———o———
The Final Results
BOYS
Ada Tennis Tournament
Saturday, March 12
Team Standings
1. ADA 64
2. Duncan 52
3. Carl Albert 48
4. Guthrie 42
5. BYNG 40
6. Durant 37
7. Henryetta 25
8. ADA II 22
tie OCA 22
10. Seminole 20
11. Shawnee 18
12. ADA III 9
13. Durant II 8
14. Duncan II 7
Ada Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Halston Redwine (Ada) def. Zale Coleman-Hill (Guthrie) 6-0, 6-1 (1st Place)
1. Trenton Hensley (Ada II) def. Logan Machetta (Ada III) 6-1, 6-2 (9th Place)
2. Drew Lillard (Ada) def. Lane Goode (Guthrie) 6-1, 6-0 (1st Place)
2. Dax Dorman (Ada II) def. Grayson Snyder (Seminole) 6-1, 6-0 (7th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Tate Danielson/Jackson Swopes (Ada) def. Jordan Osterdock/John Ritter (Henryetta) 6-2, 7-6 (1st Place)
2. Brady Bacon/Boady Ross (Ada) def. Jackson Bales/Angel Cervantes (Carl Albert) 6-0, 7-5 (1st Place)
2. Bull/Brayden Martin (Seminole/Byng) def. Bladen Johnson/Triston Poe (Ada II) 6-1, 6-3 (9th Place)
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Jake Eads (Byng) def. Thompson Whitehead (OCA) 6-4 6-1 (7th place)
2. Hunter Murray (B) def. Carter Owens (OCA) 6-4 6-3 (9th place)
DOUBLES
1. Gavin Curry/Deven Reyes (Duncan) def. Jackson Goodman/Daniel Lacy (Byng) 6-3, 6-4 (3rd Place)
2. Jonah Link/Carson Hughes (Duncan) def. Eddie Hernandez/Tyler Ware (Byng) 6-1, 6-0 (3rd Place).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.