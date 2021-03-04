Just 24 hours after defeating Madill 15-0, the Ada High baseball team picked up right where it left off.
The Cougars scored 11 runs in each of the first two innings and pounded Madill 22-3 to complete their first District 4A-3 sweep.
Ada pounded out 16 hits, took advantage of nine Madill errors and got a solid relief effort on the mound by Zac Carroll.
Ada starter Brodie Andrews pitched around two walks and base hit by Case Coble in the bottom of the first by striking out the side to leave the bases loaded.
Ada’s big first inning included five walks, two doubles by Hunter Condon, two singles by both Chris Sliger and Carter Freeland, another base hit by AJ Duncan and a sacrifice fly by John David Muse.
Madill spoiled the shutout in the top of the second inning. River Shaw and Andrew Ray reached on a walk and a hit batter to lead things off for the Wildcats. Cash Coble and Case Coble drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to force in the first two runs and other raced home on an error before Carroll finally pitched the Cougars out of the inning with Ada still on top 11-3.
Freeland smacked a two-run triple and Condon supplied an RBI double early in Ada’s 11-run outburst in the bottom of the second inning. Muse also had an RBI double in the inning. Freshman Reid Samson and Carroll both added a pair of base hits and the Cougars also got singles by Sliger and Treston Eaker.
Carroll struck out the final two batters he faced in the top of the third inning. In 1.2 innings of work, he struck out three, walked one and didn’t give up a hit.
Freeland finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored in a 16-hit Ada offense. Condon also went 3-for-4 with three doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Sliger went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Carroll finished 2-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and four runs scored from the top of the Ada batting order.
Samson finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Muse went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Ada travels to the Tecumseh Festival on Friday and will face the host Savages and Harrah.
