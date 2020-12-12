Cougars clip Cache, how bow dah

DUNCAN — Ada sophomore Jack Morris drained six 3-pointers and scored all of his game-high 19 points in the first half to help the Cougars defeat Cache 57-45 Thursday night in the first round of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational Tournament in Duncan.
The Cougars, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, improved to 2-1 on the year, while Cache dropped to the consolation side of the bracket and starts off its 2020-21 season at 0-1.
"It was another great team effort and a balanced attack on offense," said Ada head coach Kyle Caufield.
Ada held a slim 17-12 lead after the first quarter before Morris sparked a 20-8 run in the second period with four 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs closed the gap to 45-36 after three quarters but Ada ended the game with a 12-9 fourth-quarter surge.
Kaden Cooper scored 16 points for Ada with nine coming in the fourth period.
David Johnson also hit double figures with 11 points, while Wyatt Brown followed with eight.
Cache got 12 points from Hunter Jate and 11 more from Justin Cotton.
The Cougars were scheduled to face Class 5A No. 9 Bishop McGuinness Friday night in a semifinal contest.
The championship game is 8:30 p.m. tonight and the third-place contest tips off at 5:30 p.m.
