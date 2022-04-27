The Ada High School baseball got contributions from a number of seniors in an 11-1 win over North Crock Creek Monday during Senior Night at Cougar Field.
Ada’s seven seniors were recognized during a pregame ceremony.
Ada improved to 25-7 on the year, while North Rock Creek left town at 6-19.
The Cougars made a road trip to Pauls Valley Tuesday evening and now prepare for a best-of-three series versus Bridge Creek during Bi-District play Thursday beginning at 1 p.m. back at Cougar Field. The winner of that matchup advances to a Class 4A Regional Tournament at Tuttle next week.
The Cougars led just 3-1 before pushing across five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get some separation. They ended the game via the run rule with three runs in the bottom of the fifth frame.
Following are some of the ways some of the seniors impacted the Senior Night victory:
. Sam Charboneau had three hits, two RBIs and delivered the walk-off, run-scoring hit that ended the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
• Hunter Condon delivered another strong mound performance to improve to 9-1 on the spring. He struck out eight, walked none and allowed just one run and two base hits in five innings of work.
He also finished 1-for-1 with an RBI and three walks in an 11-hit AHS offense.
• AJ Duncan went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs — he cracked his triple with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning to cap the five-run Ada outburst.
• Brodie Andrews smashed two doubles, drove in three runs, had a walk and scored a run for the Cougars.
• Tre Ivy finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
• John David Muse belted a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning and led the Cougar offense, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and four runs scored from the top of the AHS batting order. He also swiped two bases.
Courtesy runner Reid Samson scored three times and had a stolen base.
North Rock Creek’s lone run came in the top of the fourth inning when Kaleb Boatman hit a one-out single, went to second on a sacrifice by Coolidge Rendeleman and scored on an RBI double by Gus Snodgrass.
North Rock Creek tried five different pitchers in the game. They combined for six strikeouts, seven walks and allowed seven earned runs. The visitors were hurt by four errors.
