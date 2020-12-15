DUNCAN — The Ada Cougars absorbed one of the best shots Douglass had to offer during the first half of their matchup Saturday in the boys’ championship game of the Southern Oklahoma Invitational in Duncan.
However, the Trojans couldn’t handle Ada’s return fire over the final two quarters.
Ada outscored Douglass 42-18 in the second half and rallied past the Trojans for a convincing 70-54 victory to claim the title.
The Cougars, ranked No. 9 in Class 4A, improved to 4-1 on the year. No. 17 Douglass dropped to 2-1.
Douglass used a 21-15 run in the second period to take a 36-28 lead into halftime.
“I thought Douglass did a good job of attacking us early and making some shots when we went to a zone early in the second quarter,” Ada first-year head coach Kyle Caufield said. “I was proud of how we responded to the adversity we faced early and how we closed the second quarter and started the 3rd quarter.”
Ada outscored Douglass 20-7 in the third period to take a 48-43 lead. The Cougars pulled away with a 22-11 volley to end the game.
“We challenge our kids to compete on the defensive end of the floor and rebound the basketball every night and we did an excellent job in the second half,” Caufield said. “And I thought we all did a good job of taking care of the basketball against Douglass’s pressure. The goal is to improve each day and game, and I believe we did that this weekend.”
The Cougars got a game-best 28 points from Kaden Cooper — including 15 in the fourth quarter. he finished 11-of-15 overall from the free-throw line.
David Johnson scored 11 for the Cougars, while Jack Morris hit a pair of 3-pointers and also hit double figures with 10. Wyatt Brown added eight points to the AHS attack, while Devon Maccollister followed with seven.
Elijah Banks led the Trojans with 16. Quincy Jones and Erius Knox chipped in eight points apiece.
Ada will try to avenge its only loss of the season Friday when Shawnee visits the Cougar Activity Center. It will be the home-opener for the Cougars. The Wolves, ranked No. 5 in Class 5A, defeated Ada 70-64 on Dec. 4 in Shawnee in the season-opener for both squads.
Cougars turn back McGuinness
The Ada Cougars used a 22-10 run to end the game and rallied past Bishop McGuinness 74-67 in a semifinal clash Friday night at the Southern Oklahoma Invitational.
The Cougars trailed 57-52 with 5:31 left in the game before finishing strong.
It was a seesaw affair for most of the night.
“These are the types of games you want to experience and embrace throughout the season,” Caufield said. “It was an intense back and forth battle down to the wire. We did a good job making our free throws down the stretch and throughout the game.”
Ada was hot from the charity stripe, knocking down 20-of-22 attempts. Devon Maccollister sank 5-of-6 in the fourth period.
Kaden Cooper again led the Ada charge with a game-high 25 points. Jack Morris scored 17 points for Ada — including three huge 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter — and David Johnson hit double digits with 12. McCollister and Wyatt Brown added seven apiece, while Andrew Hughes rounded out the AHS scoring with six.
The Fighting Irish saw Graham Tawwater score 22 points, while Andrew Smith sank four 3-pointers and finished with 17.
McGuinness finished 10-of-18 from the free-throw line.
