McALESTER – Two goals by Isaac Cruz led to a 2-all tie in regulation, as Ada converted four penalty kicks in the overtime tiebreaker and the Cougars rolled to a victory on the road Monday night to improve to 4-0 on the young season.
Cruz scored off a free kick and later boomed in a shot from about 20 yards out to record the two goals in regulation for Ada.
“It was a hard-fought match. The game was played very rough, and I’m proud of how well we handled it,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones. “Coleman Prince, once again, showed how tough he was at being a leader with his great play.”
At the end of regulation, the teams went directly to penalty kicks as Landon Underwood, Cruz, Salvador Vallin and Tyde Thomsen each converted for the Cougars.
Jones also heaped praise on Ada senior Hunter Wilson for his play in the net.
“Hunter Wilson was a dominant goalkeeper with several amazing saves,” he said. “He stood tall in the net and helped us to another win.”
The McAlester girls defeated Ada’s junior varsity 10-0.
The Ada girls and boys were scheduled to play at home Tuesday against Atoka, but the match was moved to Atoka due to soggy field conditions.
Both varsity teams are scheduled to host Durant Thursday night beginning at 5:30 p.m. But those home contests are also in jeopardy, due to the wet weather the area has received.
