SALLISAW — If there were any concerns about Ada freshman Brock Boyles starting his first-ever high school football game in hostile territory last Friday in Sallisaw, he quickly put them to rest.
Boyles threw five touchdown passes — three to senior Andrew Hughes — and the Cougars stormed past Sallisaw 48-0 in a District 4A-2 contest at Perry F. Lattimore Stadium.
Ada improved to 3-1 on the year and starts off district play at 1-0, while the Black Diamonds dropped to 0-4 and 0-1.
Boyles completed 8-of-15 passes for 239 yards to go with the five scores. He now has 10 total completions with seven going for TDs. Boyles has replaced senior Carter Freeland, who is out with a knee injury.
Hughes, who caught four passes for 149 yards and the three touchdowns, had high praise for his new signal-caller.
“He’s really stepped up into the position he’s in right now. I’m really proud of him,” Hughes said during the postgame celebration. “CJ has coached him up and we have the O-line protecting like they are. They’re keeping him safe so he can get us the ball.”
Hughes said he and his team wanted to get off to a good start in district play. Mission accomplished.
“We were just mentally prepared and ready to open districts up. It was a big win,” he said. “It was a big game for us tonight. We didn’t want to go into districts 0-1. It was fun.”
The Ada defense was also dominant in the shutout win. Ada led 41-0 at halftime and Sallisaw had managed only nine yards of total offense through the first two quarters.
“We played really, really good defense tonight. I’m really proud of our defense,” Ada head coach Brad O’Steen told The Ada News after the game. “They shortened the field all night for us offensively. Coach (Colby) Shamley is doing a great job with those guys. It was a great way to start the district.”
Ada senior Darias Gilmore set the tone for the contest by picking off an errant pass by Sallisaw quarterback Parker Jackson on the Black Diamonds’ first offensive play of the game. He returned it 44 yards to the SHS 8-yard line.
It looked like the Sallisaw defense might get the stop, but on 4th-and-goal from the 16, Boyles connected with Gilmore for a 16-yard TD and Caden Mitchell kicked a long PAT after a penalty that put Ada ahead 7-0 at the 10:13 mark of the first quarter.
Boyles hit Hughes with a 59-yard touchdown bomb down the right side of the field on Ada’s next possession and the Cougars led 14-0 with 6:56 left in the opening frame.
Disaster struck again for the Black Diamonds when punter Broque Oft couldn’t handle the snap and Adas got the ball at the SHS 34.
Fisher Marr scored on back-to-back touchdown runs to end the drive. He first scored from 15 yards out but that play was whistled dead due to a penalty. Marr then raced around the right side and dove for the pylon — a much tougher run — that boosted the Ada lead to 21-0 at the 10:50 mark of the second quarter.
One of the few negatives on the night for Ada was the whopping 16 penalties totaling 139 yards they were charged with.
Marr came up with a fumble recovery later in the quarter and Gilmore found the end zone from 7 yards out. That gave the visitors a 28-0 lead t the 4:32 mark of the second period.
The Cougars were far from done.
Boyles used a nice pump fake and connected with Jack Morris for a 51-yard touchdown toss that put the Cougars on top 35-0 with 3:33 left before halftime. That wasn’t even the best catch by Morris. Late in the first quarter, he did his best Spider-Man impersonation and hauled in a beautiful one-handed grab for a gain of 21 yards.
Ada got the ball back with just over two minutes left in the second quarter and Boyles went to work again. This time he somehow got the ball past two Sallisaw defenders and Hughes showed great concentration in hauling in the 37-yard touchdown grab. Mitchell’s PAT kick was blocked, leaving the score 41-0 at halftime.
Boyles and Hughes connected one more time in the third quarter. Hughes grabbed a pass from Boyles the ball around the 39-yard line, broke a tackle and sped through the Sallisaw secondary for a nifty 53-yard TD catch and run. Ada led 48-0 at the 7:23 mark of the third frame.
The Cougars should have added one more score. Freshman Camariee Richardson picked off a pass and raced 43 yards to the end zone. But he was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and the play was brought back to the SHS 31.
Ada freshman tailback Eli Justus reeled off a 22-yard gain to get Ada close, but the Cougars couldn’t cash in.
Ada got a plethora of reserves into the contest, including junior Carter Kenley getting his first-ever snaps at quarterback
“Overall, it was good that we were able to handle business and get some of those JV guys in and get them some reps under the Friday night lights,” O’Steen said.
Ada is back on the road this Friday with a trip to Hilldale. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.