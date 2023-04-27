The Ada High School baseball team got a pair of momentum-building victories to end the regular season.
On Monday, the Cougars strolled past host North Rock Creek 11-2 and followed that win up with a tense 8-7 extra-inning triumph over Tecumseh on Senior Night Tuesday at Cougar Field.
Coach Shane Coker’s club is now 19-12 as they head into a Class 4A Bi-District series with Bridge Creek beginning at 9 a.m Friday at Seminole High School. An if-necessary contest would be played on Saturday (TBA).
Ada 11,
North Rock Creek 2
The local Cougars jumped on the NRC Cougars right off the bat, scoring seven runs in the top of the first inning.
Ada scored five of the runs with two outs. JD Dugan hit a two-RBI single and Andrew Charles and Hunter McDonald both had run-scoring base hits. Cade Stick had an RBI single earlier in the inning and McDonald scored the Cougars’ first run of the contest on a wild pitch.
Ada finished with nine total hits. Dugan, McDonald, Stick and Jack Morris all had two hits each.
Dugan finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs; McDonald went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored; Stick finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Morris ended the game 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Reid Samson finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored for the visitors.
Jagger Caldwell pitched all five innings of the run-rule victory for the Cougars. He struck out four, didn’t walk a batter, scattered five hits and didn’t allow an earned run.
North Rock Creek had five hits from five different batters. Jesse Todd hit a double for the home team and Holden Brooking finished 1-for-2 and scored a run. Drake Clemmons, Braden Ueltzen and Jace Plumb had the other NRC base hits.
Kaleb Boatman was the losing NRC pitcher. He had no walks or strikeouts and allowed just one earned run in two innings. Three other North Rock Creek hurlers pitched one inning of relief.
Ada 8, Tecumseh 7
(8 Innings)
The Cougars had to rally from a 6-3 deficit by scoring three times in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game before scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Elvis Edwards and JD Dugan drew back-to-back walks to begin the eighth inning. Edwards raced home to score the game-ending run when Hunter McDonald laid down a bunt and reached safely on an error.
Ada started the bottom of the sixth inning off by loading the bases when Caden Balthrop reached on an error Elvis Edwards walk and JD Dugan hit a single to center field.
McDonald and Carter Freeland drove in runs with back-to-back groundouts and Cade Stick came up with a clutch run-scoring hit to left field that tied the game at 6-6.
Ada collected six hits in the contests, led by Dugan who went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored. Edwards finished 1-for-2 with two walks and two runs scored for the hosts.
L Steward led a five-hit THS offense, going 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. B Meier went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored and B Smith finished 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI.
Jack Morris snagged the mound win with two scoreless innings of relief for the Cougars. He struck out two, walked one and didn’t allow a hit. Reid Samson, Brock Boyles and Stick also saw action on the bump for Ada.
Meier absorbed the pitching loss for Tecumseh He struck out five, walked three and didn’t allow an earned run in 3.1 innings of relief.
Both squads ended up with four errors each in the contest.
Ads seniors that were honored before the game included Jack Morris, Kaden Gallagher, Carter Freeland and Andrew Charles.
