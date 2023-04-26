PAULS VALLEY — The Ada High School boys track team cruised to the championship of the inaugural Woody Bearden Invitational Track Meet held last week in Pauls Valley.
The Cougars piled up 198 team points to secure the title and bury the competition. Seminole was runner-up at 113 points and host Pauls Valley finished third at 90. Harrah was a point behind in fourth with 89 points and Wetumka rounded out the Top 5 with 55.
Ada had two relay teams win gold medals.
In the 400 M Relay, the team of Xander Rhynes, Gavin Hamilton, Lakievin Richardson and Deante Lindsay finished first with a time of 43.83.
Ada’s 4x200 Relay squad also won a title with a time of 1:31.78. That group consisted of Xander Rhynes, Gavin Hamilton, Tremain Gray and Andrew Hughes.
In the 1600 Meter Relay, the Cougars collected a third-place finish with a time of 3:36.51. That AHS team included Xander Rhynes, Gavin Hamilton, Lakievin Richardson and Cord Coffee.
The Ada 4x800 meter squad consisting of Kaden Oliphant, Timothy Butler, Shawn Walker and Darius Gilmore turned in a solid fourth-place showing with a time of 9:10.46.
Deante Lindsay continues to excel in hurdle races. He finished first in the 110 Hurdles with a time of 15.80 and first in the 300 Hurdles with a time of 41.28. Teammate Chase Bailey was runner-up in both events. Bailey finished with a time of 16.88 in the 110 Hurdles and had a second-place time of 43.07 in the 300 Hurdles.
Darius Gilmore finished fourth in the 300 Hurdles in 44.74 and sixth in the 110 Hurdles in 18.00.
Xander Rhynes brought home a gold medal in the 200 Meter Dash with a time of 22.56.
The Cougars also won gold in the Shot Put and Discus.
Fisher Marr won the Shot Put event with a throw of 46’2”. Dawson Matthews was a close third with a toss of 46 feet even.
In the Discus, Gavin Gunter won the title with a heave of 148’5”. Dawson Matthews turned in another second-place effort with his throw of 126’7”. Cord Coffee was four the the Discus with a toss of 117’4” and Fisher Marr settled for sixth at 112’8”.
In the High Jump, Carter Colombe was first with a jump of 6’10”. Devon MacCollister was sixth at 5’10”.
Tremain Gray finished third in the Long Jump at 20-feet even. Deante Lindsay was fourth at 19’9” and Caron Richardson finished fifth at 19’3”.
Ada’s Jonathan Rooker was runner-up in the Pole Vault with a leap of 8 feet even.
In the 800 Meter Run, Ada’s Kaden Oliphant finished third with a time of 2:14.31 and teammate Timothy Butler was sixth at 2:17.40.
Lakievin Richardson won a bronze medal in the 100 Dash with a time of 11.4. Camariee Richarson was fourth in the 400 Dash in 53.65.
ARDMORE INVITATIONAL
A handful of Ada athletes comped in the Ardmore High School Invitational on April 21.
Andrew Hughes won the High Jump with a leap of 6’4”. Michael Brooks of Atoka was runner-up at 6’2”.
Tyley Dotson finished second in the Shot Put with a toss of 37’9” and Gracey Dotson was fifth with a throw that measured 34’3.5”. Makayla Cronemeyer won the event with a throw of 38’5.5”.
Tyley Dotson finished fifth in the Discus with a throw of 101’6”. Abigail Jones of Ardmore won the event with a throw of 124’03”.
